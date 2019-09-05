The Makers of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Introduce Individual Squeeze Packs

"It's no secret that snacking has become an integral part of everyone's eating plan throughout the day," said Aly Sill, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "With the launch of our individual squeeze packs, peanut butter enthusiasts can now enjoy the delicious taste of SKIPPY® peanut butter in a convenient, protein-packed option, while on the go."

Available in 8-count multi-packs, SKIPPY® peanut butter is the only mainstream peanut butter brand available in a squeeze pack option, offering additional value and options to consumers. The squeeze packs are currently available with SKIPPY® Creamy peanut butter or SKIPPY® Natural Creamy peanut butter spread. Additionally, each serving contains 7 grams of protein.

Found in the peanut butter aisle, SKIPPY® individual squeeze packs (MSRP $2.29 – $2.99 for an 8-count box) are available in select retailers across the country.

SKIPPY® individual squeeze packs are the iconic brand's latest snacking innovation. Last year, the brand launched SKIPPY® P.B.& Jelly Minis, a portable, shareable, mess-free baked snack that is made with real SKIPPY® Creamy peanut butter and grape or strawberry jelly.

For more information about all SKIPPY® peanut butter products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.peanutbutter.com or follow the brand on social media at www.Facebook.com/Skippy, www.Instagram.com/SkippyBrand and www.Twitter.com/Skippy.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Brian Olson

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormelfoods.com

