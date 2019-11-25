The Makers Of The Hormel® Cure 81® Brand Partner With Convoy of Hope To Raise Funds To Help Feed Those In Need This Holiday Season

Hormel Foods, the makers of the Hormel® Cure 81® brand, believes everyone deserves to feel golden during the holidays and no one should go hungry. The brand team is inspired to do their part to help end hunger and food insecurity and encourages consumers to have a heart of gold by spreading the word on social media.

To raise funds to support Convoy of Hope, the Hormel® Cure 81® brand team has announced that for every Twitter post submitted between today and the end of the year using the hashtag #HamsForHunger and tagging @HormelFoods, they will donate $10 (up to $100,000) to support the organization's children's feeding program. According to Convoy of Hope, a $10 gift feeds a child in this program for an entire month (a $100,000 donation would feed 10,000 children for a month).

"Hormel Foods is proud to partner again with Convoy of Hope to support their passion to feed the world through its various hunger-relief initiatives," said Megan Elliott, Hormel® Cure 81® brand manager at Hormel Foods. "This donation complements our company's long-standing Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program. We are honored to work together to make such a substantial hunger-relief contribution to those who are in need."

"Convoy of Hope is honored to partner with Hormel Foods – a company who sincerely cares about doing good for others," said Bill Whitworth, Convoy of Hope procurement director. "We would not be able to do the work we do around the world without amazing partners like Hormel Foods."

Since 1994, more than 115 million people have been served throughout the world by Convoy of Hope, whose mission is to feed the world through children's feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response.

The monetary donation is in addition to the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams For Hunger® program. The program, created in 1989, involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $14 million dollars in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families. Last year alone, more than 55,000 hams (an estimated retail value of $1.1 million) were donated to those in need.

For more information about the Hormel® Cure 81® brand, including recipes and its Hams For Hunger® program, visit www.hormel.com/brands/cure81.

