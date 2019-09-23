The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Celebrate Fall with Limited Edition SPAM® Pumpkin Spice

Although the new variety may sound too good to be true, it's true. The makers of the iconic SPAM® brand have created a flavor that can be incorporated into a variety of craveable recipes perfect for fall, including sweet and savory waffles, decadent grilled cheeses and fall hashes. The new variety features a blend of seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg to give it a subtle sweetness. While fitting for any meal, consumers are finding SPAM® Pumpkin Spice to be the perfect breakfast companion with frittatas, egg sandwiches and breakfast burritos.

"SPAM® fans have been waiting four years since our last new variety debut, so we are happy to introduce a two-pack of SPAM® Pumpkin Spice for a limited time," said Jason Hron, SPAM® brand manager. "Early reviews from consumers note the product is a mix of rich savory flavors with a hint of sweetness, making it a perfect and easy answer for those warm flavor cravings in the fall."

Starting at approximately 7 a.m. CDT on Sept. 23, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice will be available for a limited time only and while supplies last for purchase on Walmart.com and SPAM.com in two-packs.

SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, Apple and Cheddar Grilled Cheese with Caramelized Onions Servings: 4 Prep time: 15 minutes Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, cut into 8 slices

1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened

8 (1/2-inch) slices country-style bread

8 ounces white cheddar cheese, thinly sliced

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced and caramelized

1 Granny Smith apple, halved, cored and sliced

Directions:

In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook SPAM® Pumpkin Spice slices 3 to 5 minutes or until browned.

On 4 slices bread, evenly divide half of cheese. Top with SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, caramelized onion, apple slices and remaining cheese. Cover with remaining bread slices. Spread butter on both sides of each sandwich.

On griddle or in large nonstick skillet, cook sandwiches over medium heat, turning once, 5 to 6 minutes or until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted.

