The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Launch Social Media Sweepstakes to Celebrate the First Day of Fall

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

20 Sep, 2023, 13:15 ET

From cozy to creative, fans can share their favorite SPAM® Maple Flavored recipe for a chance to win a year's worth of SPAM® products

AUSTIN, Minn. , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, Sept. 23, marks the first day of fall, and the makers of the SPAM® brand are celebrating the flavors of the season by asking fans to submit their best recipe using the all-new SPAM® Maple Flavored variety. Now through Oct. 11, brand fans can enter the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes by sharing their most creative and versatile maple-flavored SPAM® recipe on social media for a chance to win SPAM® products for a year.

Continue Reading
One grand prize and two runner-up prizes will be awarded during the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes. The runner-up prizes consist of 12 cans of SPAM® brand products and assorted SPAM® brand merchandise. The grand prize includes a year’s worth of SPAM® brand products (144 cans), plus a SPAM® brand merchandise gift basket.
One grand prize and two runner-up prizes will be awarded during the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes. The runner-up prizes consist of 12 cans of SPAM® brand products and assorted SPAM® brand merchandise. The grand prize includes a year’s worth of SPAM® brand products (144 cans), plus a SPAM® brand merchandise gift basket.
Hormel Foods corporate logo
Hormel Foods corporate logo

Launched on July 18 as the latest addition to the brand's roster of 11 flavor varieties, SPAM® Maple Flavored features a sweet and savory maple flavor, making it the quintessential food staple in fall-forward recipes, from SPAM® Maple Flavored Poutine to SPAM® Maple Flavored Donuts.

"From warm breakfast dishes on a fall morning to bite-sized snacks while watching football, SPAM® Maple Flavored is the perfect addition to any meal this time of year," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. "As this variety was inspired by fan-developed maple recipes along with consumer insights, it makes sense to see how our fans bring SPAM® Maple Flavored from the stove to social for a chance to win even more of what they love."

How To Enter:

To enter the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes, follow the SPAM® brand on the social media site where you are entering, including: Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or TikTok. Post a photo or video of your recipe featuring SPAM® Maple Flavored on the social media site of your choice. Be sure to tag the SPAM® brand with the hashtag #SPAMBrandFallSweepstakes on your post. Ensure your profile settings are public in order for your entry to count. Only one entry per person per social media platform will be accepted.

One grand prize and two runner-up prizes will be awarded during the sweepstakes. The runner up prizes consist of 12 cans of SPAM® brand products and assorted SPAM® brand merchandise. The grand prize includes a year's worth of SPAM® brand products (144 cans), plus a SPAM® brand merchandise gift basket.

The SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes is open from noon CT today to noon CT on Oct., 11, 2023. Winners will be contacted via direct message on Oct. 25, 2023.

For more information on the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes and for the official rules, please visit www.spam.com/first-day-of-fall-sweepstakes. To find SPAM® Maple Flavored recipe inspiration and where to purchase near you, visit www.spam.com/varieties/spam-maple.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food. 
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Burnett
[email protected]
412-328-3786

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Also from this source

Hormel Foods Receives EPA Green Power Leadership and CRS Market Development Awards

Culinary Experts at Hormel Foods Offer Insight to Help Consumers Keep Their Holiday Turkeys Succulent and Flavorful

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.