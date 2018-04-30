The Mars Agency Grows Customer and Media Solutions Teams to Provide Expanded Marketing Services to Fortune 500 Clients

"We continue to recruit and invest in talent required in our core offering of field-based Customer Solutions teams and Shopper Media Solutions to grow our clients' business now and in the future," said Rob Rivenburgh, CEO, North America, The Mars Agency.

An experienced, innovative business leader, Brian Higdon will report to SVP of Client Leadership Cheryl Hatfield, and lead the Kroger team from the Cincinnati office. Prior to joining The Mars Agency, Brian was Vice President of Format Strategy at 84.51°, charged with leading a cross-functional team of analyst experts in developing new retail formats and sales strategies to increase both market share and ROI for retailer clients.

As VP, Walmart Advisor, Sharonda Britton will also report to Cheryl Hatfield and will lead the Walmart and Sam's Club businesses from the agency's Bentonville office. Bringing more than 19 years of retail and client leadership experience to the Customer Solutions Team, Sharonda was previously Senior Director of Marketing, Strategic Alliances and Member Services for Sam's Club. Prior to that, Sharonda was Director of Media Integrations, Strategic Partnerships and Multicultural Media at Walmart.

As SVP of Media Solutions, Jennifer Quenville is charged with leading the strategy and activation teams responsible for converting brand awareness into sales growth for blue-chip clients and will report to Business Strategy Practice EVP Jake Berry in the Detroit office. Quenville's leadership in integrated media strategy and innovation will open new shopper engagement opportunities in the competitive retail landscape.

Before joining The Mars Agency, Jennifer was Senior Vice President at Assembly Media where she led the development of multichannel campaigns for a variety of clients. Prior to that, she was a Senior Vice President at Doner Advertising, leading strategy development for major North America clients.

About The Mars Agency – The Growth Company

The Mars Agency is a full-service, global marketing agency, specializing in shopper, consumer promotion and brand activation. The only independent marketing agency designed for today with a ruthless focus on growth, the agency operates independently in 11 offices in North America and Europe. For nearly 46 years, the agency has been consistently recognized for its ability to drive growth across channels and commerce platforms. Correspondingly, and for the second year in a row, The Mars Agency was named the #5 Most Effective Independent Agency in North America by the prestigious Effies Index. The agency has an impressive and growing client base that includes Samsung, Campbell's, Pepperidge Farm, Lowe's, Hallmark, Conagra and Pfizer. To find out more about The Mars Agency, please visit http://www.themarsagency.com/.

