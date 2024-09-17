The Masters Tournament Welcomes Bank of America as Champion Partner

CBS and Paramount+ to Expand Weekend Coverage

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, announced today that Bank of America will become a Champion Partner of the Masters Tournament, beginning with the 2025 Masters Tournament. Additionally, the Chairman has announced that CBS Sports will expand coverage hours of the Tournament on Saturday and Sunday also beginning in 2025.

Bank of America will join AT&T, IBM and Mercedes-Benz, who each have extended their relationship as Champion Partners. Delta Air Lines, Rolex and UPS have returned as Tournament Partners.

Bank of America is a champion partner of the Masters

"Through Bank of America's support of our community initiatives and amateur events, they have become an impactful and committed partner in our organization's mission in Augusta and around the globe," said Ridley. "Today's announcement celebrates an expansion of our relationship, and we are delighted to welcome Bank of America to our valued family of Masters Tournament partners, which together will strengthen the Tournament for many years to come."

In partnership with CBS Sports, the 2025 Masters Tournament will debut five additional hours of live coverage of the third and final rounds, bringing the total to 14 hours of weekend coverage on CBS and Paramount+, in addition to their digital feeds Thursday through Sunday. The CBS Television Network and Paramount+ will air the Tournament live from 2:00 – 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, which is an increase of one hour for Saturday's third round. Additionally, two hours of live coverage have been added on both Saturday and Sunday to air on Paramount+ from 12:00 – 2:00 PM ET. Commercial time per hour will remain unchanged at four minutes.

"The Masters Tournament has had the great fortune of enjoying an extraordinary relationship with CBS Sports for nearly 70 years," said Ridley. "Alongside our friends at the network, we are pleased to extend the Tournament's weekend coverage and ultimately deliver more live golf for Masters fans."

Bank of America has been a dedicated partner within the greater Augusta, Ga., community for several years. Alongside other partners and local organizations, Bank of America has demonstrated its commitment to support initiatives at the HUB for Community Innovation and invest in the transformation plan at Paine College. Additionally, Bank of America has served as a Proud Partner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur since the inaugural Championship in 2019, as well as the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship since 2022.

The 2025 Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 7 – 13.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.0514

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation