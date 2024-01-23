The McDonald’s All American Games Reveal the 48 Up-and-Coming Superstars Set to Make History

The 2024 rosters were based on competitive criteria and chosen from a list of 729 nominees by some of the nation's top analysts, prep scouts, media and coaches. Since 1977, more than 1,600 players have donned the iconic McDonald's jersey, including names like Breanna Stewart, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Trae Young, Hannah Hidalgo, Reed Sheppard, and so many others.

Introducing the 23rd Class of All-Star Girls

The 2024 girls lineup features four players from California, the most represented state. This includes some of the area's top players such as Morgan Cheli (Archbishop Mitty High School – CA), Jordan Lee (Saint Mary's High School – CA), Mackenly Randolph (Sierra Canyon School – CA) and Kennedy Smith (Etiwanda High School – CA).

And to round out the roster, this squad will call on nationally ranked stars from across the county like Sarah Strong (Grace Christian School – NC), Joyce Edwards (Camden High School – SC) and Jaloni Cambridge (Montverde Academy – FL).

The Boys are Ready to Throw it Down

This year's 2024 boys lineup includes some of the game's elite talent, with five coming from California and another four from Florida.

From coast to coast, the rosters showcase incredible talent – with guys like Cooper Flagg (Montverde Academy – FL), Dylan Harper (Don Bosco Preparatory High School – NJ), Airious Bailey (McEachern High School – GA) and Valdez Edgecombe, Jr. (Long Island Lutheran High School – NY).

Coaching the Next Generation of Greats

Bringing these future stars together to work as a team over just a few days requires elite coaching. The committee has selected the four high school basketball coaches from different regions of the country who look to lead their team to victory:

Girls East Team Coach, Fran Burbidge of Westtown School in Pennsylvania

of Westtown School in Girls West Team Coach, Ann Fritz of Blue Valley North High School in Kansas

of Blue Valley North High School in Boys East Team Coach, Sharman White of Pace Academy in Georgia

of Pace Academy in Boys West Team Coach, Tommy Brakel of North Crowley High School in Texas

Catch the Class of 2024 Make History

Check out the games' up-and-coming icons in action – whether in Houston or watching from home:

Tickets to the POWERADE® Jam Fest on Monday, April 1 , are now available at gofan.co. Tickets are free with a suggested donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

on , are now available at gofan.co. Tickets are free with a suggested donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). Tickets to the McDonald's All American Games at Toyota Center on Tuesday, April 2 are now available at toyotacenter.com.

at Toyota Center on are now available at toyotacenter.com. Fans can tune in to the POWERADE® Jam Fest on Monday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The 2024 McDonald's All American Games will start with the Girls Game on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET .

Creating an Impact at Ronald McDonald House Charities

Throughout the years, the McDonald's All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception. Fans can join in supporting the RMHC mission through donation opportunities at various Games Week activities. RMHC helps bring communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources, when it's needed most.

A complete list of 2024 McDonald's All American Games Final Rosters is available at mcdaag.com.

