The McMansion era is over: How American homes have changed in 20 years

"Two decades of Zillow data reveal a clear cultural shift," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "American homes have shifted from status symbols to sanctuaries. Buyers are no longer chasing the biggest footprint or the glossiest finishes. Instead, they're seeking homes that reflect who they are, how they live and what they value."

Then vs. now: Architecture and layouts

At the height of the housing boom, for-sale listings emphasized scale, symmetry and surface-level luxury. Bigger was better, formality signaled success, and resale appeal often outweighed individuality.

The "McMansion" was at its peak, defined by a blend of Tuscan, Mediterranean and Colonial Revival elements in an oversize footprint. Homes featured dramatic two-story foyers, arched doorways, decorative columns and complex rooflines designed to project prosperity from the street.

Listings highlighted formal living rooms and formal dining rooms, spaces reserved for special occasions rather than everyday use. Home theaters were status upgrades: the bigger the screen, the better. Oversize primary suites, Jacuzzi tubs and walk-in closets were must-haves, while energy efficiency and climate resilience were rarely mentioned.

Twenty years later, Zillow data shows a fundamental reversal in priorities. Today's buyers are less interested in impressing guests and more focused on how a home supports their daily lives.

As affordability pressures mount, buyers are prioritizing homes that work harder — not larger homes that cost more to heat, insure and maintain. New homes today are smaller and more affordable . Lot sizes and square footage for new construction have fallen significantly since 2018.

After a decade of open floor plans, buyers are now seeking balance. Zillow listings increasingly highlight purpose-built spaces that offer privacy within an open home. Mentions of reading nooks are up 48% , signaling demand for quieter, restorative corners absent from most homes in the 2000s.

Then vs. now: Finishes and features

Pantone's 2006 color of the year, Sand Dollar , reigned supreme in the mid-aughts. Walls were painted in warm beiges, tans and creams, paired with bright white trim. Kitchens and bathrooms showcased polished granite countertops, raised-panel dark cherry or mahogany cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures.

Today, bold self-expression leads. Mentions of "color drenching," in which walls, ceilings and trim are all painted in a single saturated hue, have jumped 149% in Zillow listings. Zillow's latest paint color analysis found that buyers would offer more money for homes painted in darker shades of olive green, navy blue and charcoal gray, compared to homes with white walls.

Then vs. now: Wellness and sustainability

Self-care and recreation were once reserved for the gym or the spa. Today, they play important roles in our homes. Mentions of spa-inspired bathrooms are up 22%, while golf simulators and pickleball courts are each up 25%, replacing the once popular "man cave" with spaces designed for movement.

In 2006, energy efficiency was an afterthought. In 2026, it's a value driver. Listings mentioning zero-energy-ready homes are up 70%, whole-home batteries are up 40%, and EV charging stations are up 25%. Climate-resilient features, from flood protection to fire resistance, are increasingly becoming selling points as buyers look for homes built for long-term uncertainty.

"If the past 20 years transformed homes from status symbols into personal sanctuaries, the next 20 will be about adaptability," said Pendleton. "Our homes will be better able to evolve with changing families, changing climates and changing lifestyles. We expect future homes to be more flexible, resilient and deeply personal. The smartest homes won't feel high-tech; they'll feel intuitive, lived-in and supportive."

