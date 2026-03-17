Zillow launches Zillow Preview to bring pre-market home listings into the open

Keller Williams, REMAX, HomeServices of America, Side and United Real Estate announce participation in new public marketing option on Zillow

SEATTLE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) today announced Zillow PreviewSM, a new product that brings pre-market home listings into the open by making them publicly visible on Zillow and Trulia. At a time when some real estate brokerages are harming consumers by hiding listings in private networks, Zillow Preview allows brokerages to broadly share listings before they hit the active market so consumers can access them. It launches next month with initial partners that each align with Zillow's pro-transparency, pro-consumer principles, including large-scale brokerages and franchisors Keller Williams, REMAX, HomeServices of America, Side and United Real Estate. These pre-market listings will be exclusively available on Zillow, Trulia and their own listing brokerage and agent sites.

In a growing number of markets, the public cannot see pre-market homes, including listings often referred to as "coming soon." Zillow Preview brings these homes out of the shadows and into the daylight, making them publicly visible instead of confined to closed systems, while working within MLS frameworks and supporting brokers and agents in complying with local rules.

Zillow continues to transform the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes. With Zillow Preview, agents at participating brokerages can make listings publicly visible on Zillow and Trulia during the preview period, giving consumers access to listings that weren't being widely distributed before. During that time, buyers can discover these listings in search results, save and share them, and connect with the listing agent or pre-schedule tours with a Zillow partner agent.

"For 20 years, Zillow has been guided by a simple idea: Real estate works best when information is open and accessible," said Zillow Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Wacksman. "No one should have to obligate themselves to an agent from a specific brokerage just to know the full breadth of inventory available. Zillow Preview shines a light on listings that might otherwise stay hidden, giving buyers open access to their options and sellers the broad exposure they deserve."

Buying or selling a home is one of life's largest and most complex financial decisions. Zillow has always believed consumers deserve broad, transparent access to information at every step. When listings are broadly available, the housing market works better: buyers get a fair shot, sellers reach the full market, and agents compete based on expertise and service, not gatekeeping in private networks that hide listing inventory. And, in a time when many Americans are struggling to afford a home amid a severe housing shortage, making pre-market listings broadly available gives consumers more clarity and opportunity.

Participating brokerages say Zillow Preview gives their agents a new way to serve clients.

"As an independent company, we support efforts that make the real estate marketplace more transparent," said Gary Keller, executive chairman and co-founder, Keller Williams . "Ensuring that consumers, our franchisees, and agents have meaningful choice will always guide our approach."

. "Ensuring that consumers, our franchisees, and agents have meaningful choice will always guide our approach." "REMAX has long believed that transparency and the broadest distribution of listings gives buyers and sellers the best outcome," says Erik Carlson, CEO of REMAX . "By partnering with Zillow Preview, we are furthering our philosophy that consumers come first and empowering agents to amplify pre-market listing exposure not only through the incredible global reach of remax.com but also through the country's most visited real estate portal. This is exactly what consumers want and deserve as they navigate one of life's biggest transactions."

. "By partnering with Zillow Preview, we are furthering our philosophy that consumers come first and empowering agents to amplify pre-market listing exposure not only through the incredible global reach of remax.com but also through the country's most visited real estate portal. This is exactly what consumers want and deserve as they navigate one of life's biggest transactions." "Transparency is what is best for our industry, and this partnership with Zillow creates an ideal mechanism to generate broader visibility and awareness of a listing to the marketplace," said Chris Kelly, President & CEO of HomeServices of America . "The HomeServices of America family of real estate professionals is excited to support a product that further enhances the buyer and seller experience."

. "The HomeServices of America family of real estate professionals is excited to support a product that further enhances the buyer and seller experience." "We believe in transparency and accessibility in real estate," said Side CEO Guy Gal . "If a seller wants to pre-market, this is the best way to do that while still protecting buyers' access to available homes."

. "If a seller wants to pre-market, this is the best way to do that while still protecting buyers' access to available homes." "Zillow continues to press the point of fair competition for the benefit of the buying and selling public, brokers and agents," said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate. "Bringing more inventory to market faster will have a positive impact on the U.S. residential housing market at a time where access to listing inventory is needed. We are excited about Zillow's latest innovative offering through Zillow Preview and are equally as thrilled to offer it to our agents and their clients."

Zillow is the most visited real estate marketplace in the United States, reaching an average of 235 million unique users each month and nearly 2.5x the average monthly unique visitors of our nearest competitor. More than 70% of buyers and sellers use Zillow during their journey, and approximately 80% of traffic comes directly to Zillow's apps and sites.

Zillow Preview creates a new way for sellers and listing agents to reach Zillow's broad audience of buyers with upcoming listings. Participating agents receive three key benefits:

Greater visibility: Preview listings receive elevated placement in Zillow search results and saved-home alerts during the preview period, helping more buyers discover the home earlier in the listing process.

Preview listings receive elevated placement in Zillow search results and saved-home alerts during the preview period, helping more buyers discover the home earlier in the listing process. Free connections based on buyer choice: Consumers have the choice to connect with the listing agent or with a local buyer's agent, depending on their needs. When a buyer reaches out to the listing agent directly through Zillow, those connections are free for the listing agent.

Consumers have the choice to connect with the listing agent or with a local buyer's agent, depending on their needs. When a buyer reaches out to the listing agent directly through Zillow, those connections are free for the listing agent. Revenue participation: If a qualified Zillow Preview connection results in a closed transaction through Zillow's Preferred agent network, the listing agent may receive a share of the revenue Zillow earns from that transaction, paid through their brokerage. This fee is paid by Zillow and does not increase consumers' or agents' costs. As always, commissions remain negotiable between consumers and the agents representing them.

This structure aligns benefits across the marketplace: sellers gain broader exposure, buyers gain earlier access to homes and agents benefit when the consumer wins.

Zillow Preview is designed to ensure that what's coming to market isn't hidden, but visible to everyone, publicly and for free. Zillow has worked for two decades to bring transparency and access to real estate, and Zillow Preview continues that mission by shining a light on listings that might otherwise remain out of view.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategies, the execution of those strategies, our competitive positioning and market opportunity, and the impact of our proposed product changes on our business and industry. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to change. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to technological and regulatory developments, changes in housing market or competitive conditions, and other factors described in Zillow Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this communication except as required by law.

(ZFIN)

SOURCE Zillow, Inc.