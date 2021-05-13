The Merck Manuals Launches Season 3 of Medical Myths Podcast

KENILWORTH, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck Manuals, one of the world's most widely used medical resources since 1899, today announced the release of the third season of Merck Manuals Medical Myths Podcast. Season three once again dispels common medical myths and misconceptions through revealing conversations with nationally recognized physicians. These new episodes encompass just the first half of Season three and address a number of topics that are top of mind for today's medical consumers, from how best to prevent and treat acne to the safest ways to travel during COVID-19. The podcast is the latest offering in support of the Manuals' ongoing commitment to make the best current medical information accessible globally and in relevant formats.

"Despite having access to more medical information than ever before, people often have a lot of questions and are looking for trusted, reliable information to help make better choices about their health," said Robert S. Porter, M.D., Merck Manuals Editor-in-Chief. "In season three of the podcast, we're tackling some of the most pressing questions we're hearing from patients right now through insightful conversations with leading physicians in their respective fields."

Topics for the podcast were developed based on the most popular web searches for key medical topics, along with common questions physicians received when talking to patients. Topics and physicians for the first half of Season three include:

Vaping and Smoking Myths featuring Dr. Judith Prochaska , Professor in the Department of Medicine at Stanford University with the Stanford Prevention Research Center and a member of the Stanford Cancer Institute Travel in 2021 Myths featuring Dr. Christopher Stanford , Associate Professor in the Departments of Family Medicine and Global Health at the University of Washington Acne Myths featuring Dr. Jonette Keri , Associate Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Chief, Dermatology Service at Miami VA Hospital Sun Protection Myths featuring Dr. Jonette Keri , Associate Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Chief, Dermatology Service at Miami VA Hospital Skincare Beauty Myths featuring Dr. Jonette Keri , Associate Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Chief, Dermatology Service at Miami VA Hospital

"We've seen a significant uptick in Merck Manuals Medical Myths Podcast listeners and engagement since we first launched in 2019, and the feedback we've received has been tremendous," said Melissa Adams, publisher of The Merck Manuals. "It's clear that people are looking for trusted, straightforward answers to common medical questions, and this podcast continues the Manuals' tradition of delivering them. I'm really excited for this season of topics, which includes an update on safe travel and a deep dive into skincare and dermatology topics."

