The Merriest Grinchmas Ever Awaits with Grinch Décor from Gemmy

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

Nov 15, 2024, 13:44 ET

Grinch-Inspired Decorations from Airblown® Inflatables to Life-Size Animatronics

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! will be delighted with a feast of Grinch decorations to choose from this season. Gemmy's expansive collection, from amazing Airblown® Inflatables and yard décor to life-size animated characters, is sure to grow hearts three sizes.

Airblown® Inflatables

Set the scene for a Merry Grinchmas with the Grinch inflatable lineup. Big or small, hanging or arched, Gemmy has you covered:

Musical and Animated Merriment

For a multisensory experience, Grinch enthusiasts will love animated decor that plays "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch":

  • Life-Size Animated: Equipped with sound and motion features, these realistic characters are available in two styles—the charming 4-ft Animated Little Grinch and the 6-ft Animated Grinch in a Santa suit.
  • EmoteGlow™: Featuring animated faces that light up and sing, this amazing technology is available in the adorable 6.3-in Kawaii Grinch (in-store only) and the Grinch Musical Light String with eight bulbs.

Indoor/Outdoor Lighting and Decor

Lighting and decor options are fantastic on their own or layered into the mix:

Find this Grinch collection in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

