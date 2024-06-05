The Mesothelioma Center Introduces the First-Ever Free Exercise Guide for Mesothelioma Patients

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com recently launched an exclusive, free exercise guide that details exercises and safety tips for every stage of mesothelioma. A first of its kind for mesothelioma patients, the guide's co-authors are a rehabilitation doctor and a registered nurse.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com recently developed a free, step-by-step mesothelioma exercise guide. This exclusive guide's co-authors are Sean Marchese, MS, RN and Dr. Diana Molinares , an oncology rehabilitation doctor.

Mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that results from asbestos exposure, can make exercising challenging. Intense symptoms, treatment side effects and fatigue can leave patients struggling to implement safe exercise routines into daily life.

The First-Ever Exercise Guide for Mesothelioma Patients The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com

Based on The Mesothelioma Center's recent mesothelioma patient study, 29% of respondents said they don't exercise outside of their daily activities. Additionally, 45% reported fatigue was their main barrier to exercise.

Research shows mild to moderate exercise can actually help reduce symptoms and side effects, as well as improve overall mental health. Exercise can also make systemic treatments such as immunotherapy and chemotherapy more effective.

"The holy grail for mesothelioma treatment, I think, is harvesting the immune system, and exercise can actually help contribute to that. We're seeing that in the lab on a cellular level," said Dr. Andrea Wolf, thoracic surgeon and director of the New York Mesothelioma Program at Mount Sinai.

This exclusive 55-page Mesothelioma Exercise Guide includes:

Information about the top 10 benefits of exercise for mesothelioma patients

Step-by-step exercise instructions and safety tips

Instructions on how to track progress and overcome obstacles

Questions to ask your doctor before beginning or changing your exercise routine

When patients and families fill out a form on Asbestos.com to request their free exercise guide, a Patient Advocate be in touch. Once the request is approved, patients can expect to receive their guide the next day with free overnight shipping.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, visit https://www.asbestos.com/exercise-guide/ to request a free copy of your exercise guide today.

