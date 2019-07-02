The Mexican Avocado Industry Places First Historic Stone of New Headquarters

Since 1997, avocados from the Michoacán region have been the only ones certified by the USDA to be exported to the United States. "The objective of Casa APEAM is to provide a central location to improve the development and sustainability of Mexican avocado exports," said Gabriel Villaseñor, President of APEAM.

In partnership with the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), APEAM has greatly contributed to increasing Mexican avocado consumption in the U.S., as well as promoting the wellbeing of Michoacán producers and packers, through the brand Avocados From Mexico (AFM), its marketing arm in the U.S.

To celebrate the groundbreaking construction of Casa APEAM, avocado growers and packers gathered prominent local, state, federal and international figures, including the Governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles Conejo, the Municipal President of Uruapan, Manuel Manríquez González and Mike Browne, president of MHAIA in the U.S.

"I am proud of our industry and offer thanks to all the producers and packers who work together day-by-day," said Villaseñor, who recognized the effort of those who helped form APEAM and carry out the arduous work to benefit more than 370,000 workers throughout Mexico.

"During the 1960s and 1970s, people in my native U.S. state, New York, didn't know about the existence of avocados or what to do with them, but all that's changed thanks to the work of APEAM, MHAIA and AFM – everyone, everywhere knows and loves avocados now," said Mike Browne, president of the Board of MHAIA.

"Casa APEAM will now be the epicenter of collaboration of all avocado producers to gather and improve market planning, development, and the business environment for all the stakeholders of the Mexican avocado," added Browne.

In 2013, MHAIA and APEAM joined forces to create Avocados From Mexico with the sole objective to promote the consumption of Mexican avocados in the U.S. Currently, nearly 80 percent of the more than 2 billion pounds of avocados in the US are Mexican avocados. In 2017, U.S. imports of Mexican avocados generated $5.5 billion in economic output, $3.4 billion for the U.S. GDP, $1.9 billion in labor income, $932 million in taxes and 28,251 jobs for American workers (Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), n.d.).

As a brand, Avocados From Mexico's sole objective is to promote the consumption of Mexican avocados in the U.S., and with over 50% of US households regularly consuming avocados, AFM supplies nearly 80% of the U.S. market. Even at full production levels, the U.S. cannot fully supply the demand, creating a complimentary relationship between U.S. and Mexican avocado farmers. Avocados From Mexico are imported from Michoacán, Mexico where the microclimate to grow delicious avocados is ideal due to the nutrient-rich volcanic soil and timely rainfall, which allows the fruit to have a natural supply of water in 75 percent of the avocado orchards (Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), n.d.).

About APEAM

The Producers and Packers/Exporters of Avocado of Mexico Association is formed by more than 26 thousand producers and 58 export packers. It is the only cooperating partner of the United States for the export of Mexican avocado. It is also the cooperating agency in front of the USDA and is also responsible for the promotion of the fruit in other countries under the Avocados From Mexico brand.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

