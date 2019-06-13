The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority Selects Hill+Knowlton Strategies as its Public Relations Agency of Record

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill+Knowlton Strategies-Miami has been selected, once again, as the public relations Agency of Record (AOR) for the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), continuing the agency's stellar work for the eighth year. Awarded the first contract in 2011, H+K responded to the MBVCA's 2019 RFP, competing against a number of highly regarded firms. Based on outstanding media results, content creation, a track record of award-winning work with an eye on the future to continue to position Miami Beach as a destination "like no other place in the world," H+K was chosen by the MBVCA after an extensive and competitive process.

"H+K has supported the MBVCA, strategically working on our behalf to execute thoughtful, creative and compelling media-generating campaigns. The agency's work has strengthened our destination positioning, driven regional, national and international business to the beach, created a strong community and has protected and defended us in times of need," says Steve Adkins, Chair, the MBVCA. "As we look forward to new opportunities to elevate the Miami Beach brand, we know H+K is the agency for us, providing continued communications support and counsel at the highest level. Their expertise in building integrated communication programs, branding, digital, social media and content is the perfect complement to the goals of the MBVCA."

H+K will enhance its strategic support of the MBVCA through a diverse, integrated plan with a focus on digital and social tactics to engage with travelers who experience Miami Beach for many different reasons. The agency looks forward to continuing its coveted run as the AOR for the MBVCA and will continue to focus on adding trophies to the MBVCA's shelves. Since 2011, H+K has worked with the MBVCA to secure more than 60+ industry awards and countless inclusions in "Best Of' and "Top Ten" lists across key media titles including Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and more.

"Miami Beach is truly like no other place in the world and our continued coveted relationship with the MBVCA will take the destination to new heights in the future," adds Cori Zywotow Rice, President, H+K. "H+K has a love affair with Miami Beach and that passion has been recognized. We know that helping position Miami Beach around the world is one of the best assignments a PR firm can have."

With a seamless continuation of services, H+K is in full swing, starting with a concentrated effort to support summer travel and officially introduce the city's new social media handles @experiencemiamibeach on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter through the use of macro and micro influencers. In addition, the agency is already thinking ahead digitally, with a number of social campaigns on the horizon that will work to revolutionize the way social audiences think about Miami Beach.

"H+K is a group of passionate, creative and diverse professionals and we look forward to the next phase of our longstanding relationship," adds Adkins. "Their dedication to Miami Beach and the MBVCA is apparent in their outstanding work and enthusiasm for our global destination."

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Awarded first place in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia in the categories of 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada, and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Recently named 2019 and 2018 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively, Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world!

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority