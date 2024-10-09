The Milk Cup Crowns First Champions, Awarding $250,000 to Bolster Women's Esports Across Series

"We were thrilled to celebrate our winning team, Team Moxie, and all the finalists in LA during this history-making weekend," said Jen Grubb, Senior Marketing Manager at MilkPEP. "The gaming community truly showed up for these women, and we've been overwhelmed by the support. We're excited to continue supporting gamers through future opportunities and through milk's nutritional benefits as The Performance Drink of Gamers."

The Fortnite community rallied around The Milk Cup, with top personalities like ThePeachCobbler , Bugha , and others in attendance to celebrate the competitors and present the inaugural The Milk Cup Trophy to Team Moxie which includes Moxie , Dieyuhs , and Regsita , The Milk Cup MVP award to Dieyuhs , and The Milk Cup Sportsmanship award to Kitzi . Epic Games , the creators of Fortnite, leveled up The Milk Cup Gala, a celebratory night following the competition, further endorsing the event.

Gamers often turn to energy drinks for a quick boost, but too much of these can lead to jitters and the inevitable caffeine crash, affecting both focus and performance. Dairy milk's nutrients, including vitamin D, B12, calcium, and zinc, support focus, and its complete protein and 4 B vitamins provide sustained energy without the crash. Gonna Need Milk was proud to fuel competitors with milk—including lactose-free options for those with lactose sensitivities—helping them stay sharp and energized to dominate on the server without the crash of energy drinks.

The Milk Cup continues to be a cultural milestone in the ongoing effort to elevate women in esports, boasting the largest prize pool in North American women's esports history. Developed in collaboration with women gamers and in partnership with Fortnite streamer ThePeachCobbler , Women of the eRena (WOTE) , and produced by RaidiantGG 's all-women production team and supported by Moonrock , the event underscores Gonna Need Milk's commitment to empowering women athletes.

The Milk Cup Goes Frozen in The Winter Split!

Gonna Need Milk is excited to announce The Milk Cup Winter Split, offering women Fortnite gamers a chance to compete in three online events to close out 2024. With $50,000 up for grabs, the Winter Split promises another shot at glory. The events will be broadcast live on Women of the eRena's Twitch and Gonna Need Milk's YouTube .

For updates on The Milk Cup Winter Split, please visit gonnaneedmilk.com/milkcup . For more information on The Milk Cup and the final results, follow @GonnaNeedMilk on X.

