The Minneapolis Startup Using Technology to Reinvent Custom Construction

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction sector is not known for rapid change. Projects can stretch on, supply chains often falter, and customization tends to be costly. Yet in Minneapolis, one company is showing how technology and global partnerships can alter the way homeowners, architects, and builders approach architectural products.

That company is CopperSmith .

How a Trade Business Became a Tech Player

Ryan Grambart, Founder & CEO of World CopperSmith, Inc

CopperSmith did not emerge from a West Coast accelerator or a venture-backed incubator. Founder Ryan Grambart launched the business as a small gutter installation service in Minneapolis. Working directly with sheet metal, he learned the trade from the ground up. Over time, the business expanded from functional gutter systems into high-end architectural products. What began as a neighborhood service has grown into one of the fastest-rising construction-technology platforms in the country. CopperSmith now posts more than 30 percent annual revenue growth, with forecasts of 40 percent in 2025 and 50 percent in 2026. In an industry where scaling is notoriously difficult, those figures have attracted attention. The approach combines traditional craftsmanship with digital innovation.

Digital Tools for a Manual Industry

While construction remains one of the least digitized industries, CopperSmith has invested heavily in tools that bring precision and accessibility to custom work. At the center of its model is an online configurator that allows customers to design, visualize, and approve products in real time.

The platform provides homeowners with confidence in design choices, enables architects to present accurate renderings to clients, and helps builders avoid costly specification errors. A new generation of the configurator is scheduled to debut in 2025, with faster performance and expanded capabilities.

A Global Yet Resilient Supply Chain

Technology is only part of its appeal. CopperSmith has also built a global manufacturing network, partnering with fabricators and artisans across several countries. This model provides the flexibility to manage higher demand without over-reliance on any single supplier. That resilience proved critical during recent supply chain disruptions. While many firms faced prolonged delays, CopperSmith was able to shift production within its network and maintain delivery timelines. The strategy has resulted in stronger margins, reliable fulfillment, and steady increases in average order value.

Looking ahead, the company intends to expand its domestic footprint. Three new U.S.-based production partners should be joining its network in 2026, a shift toward balancing global reach with local capacity.

Building Trust Through Customers

Customer adoption has moved the company from the ground up. CopperSmith has thousands of five-star reviews, particularly from homeowners highlighting the balance of aesthetics and performance. More than 10,000 architects, designers, and builders now incorporate its platform into their workflows.

The product line has expanded rapidly as well. It originally started with range hoods, but the catalog now includes sinks , bathtubs, furniture, and outdoor fire features . Each addition has been a boon for the company's performance in both residential and commercial markets.

The Bigger Picture: Construction-Tech's Next Chapter

Technology is shaping how projects are managed and how products themselves are conceived, ordered, and delivered. The shift shows that construction is moving toward more integrated, platform-driven systems where customization can be scaled.

By positioning digital design tools at the heart of its business, CopperSmith demonstrates what is possible when craftsmanship is supported by software. The company's momentum indicates that construction's next wave of disruption may emerge not from project scheduling apps alone but from the products that define built environments.

A Midwest Tech Story

The location of this growth is remarkable. CopperSmith is not a Silicon Valley enterprise, but a Minneapolis company that evolved from local service calls into a platform with national reach. It joins a growing roster of Midwestern firms proving that construction innovation does not need to originate on the coasts.

From modest beginnings in gutter installation to a diversified global network, CopperSmith proves how resilience, technology, and craftsmanship can intersect. For the construction industry, it is a signal that powerful change is coming not only from software firms, but from companies reimagining the very products that shape our homes and workplaces.

