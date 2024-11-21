The Mircom Group of Companies Announces OpenBAS NX Series Listed by BTL and Launch of System Design Studio 2.0.0

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mircom Group of Companies is thrilled to announce two major milestones in building automation technology: the OpenBAS NX Series is now listed by BTL – BACnet Testing Laboratories, and the launch of System Design Studio (SDS) 2.0.0. These achievements reflect Mircom's dedication to delivering cutting-edge, interoperable solutions that simplify building management and improve functionality for HVAC, lighting, and security automation.

OpenBAS NX Series

The OpenBAS NX Series being listed by BTL highlights Mircom's commitment to quality and compatibility in the Building Automation Systems (BAS) industry. Meeting stringent BACnet standards, this certification ensures seamless integration with other BACnet-compliant devices, making it easier for property owners, integrators, and technicians to implement advanced, efficient automation systems.

System Design Studio 2.0.0 introduces powerful new features to streamline workflow and controller configuration. A key enhancement is batch programming, enabling simultaneous configuration of multiple controllers from script. This reduces manual setup time, ensures reliable on-site script backups, and enhances scripting capabilities for more flexible configuration of communication settings and remote points. With support for BACnet/MSTP remote points, SDS 2.0.0 expands integration options across the automation landscape.

"Mircom's products being listed by BTL offers you peace of mind, knowing that our building automation solutions are rigorously tested and approved, delivering superior performance and durability," said Jason Falbo, Chief Technology Officer at Mircom. "Our customer-focused approach drives innovation that reduces installation and maintenance costs, optimizes system performance, and contributes to a more sustainable future."

With these advancements, the OpenBAS NX Series is positioned as a premier choice for dependable and forward-thinking BAS solutions. The BTL certification ensures a future-proof investment, with products designed to adapt to evolving automation standards while maintaining exceptional reliability.

About the Mircom Group of Companies

The Mircom Group of Companies is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of intelligent building solutions. Operating in over 100 countries, Mircom offers high-quality, competitive solutions in Fire Detection & Alarm, Communications & Security, Mass Notification, and Building Automation & Smart Technologies. Independently engineered in North America, our solutions are tailored to clients' unique needs.

For more information, visit mircom.com or contact:

Marketing Communications

[email protected]

1.888.660.4655

SOURCE Mircom Group