The Modern Dairy Aisle - A Destination for Every Lifestyle

June is National Dairy Month when you will find special deals, prices and promotions in the cool aisles of your local grocery story. And in celebration of the June promotion, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) sponsors a $10,000 Sweepstakes (enter at www.EasyHomeMeals.com).

Today's modern dairy aisle is not your grandfather's dairy aisle. "It has evolved over the years," says chef, entertaining expert and TV personality James Briscione, "adapting to new lifestyle changes, food trends, and important dietary needs. No longer is it the aisle just for traditional staples like milk, eggs and butter. And it's definitely not just dairy anymore."

What new products can you find in today's dairy aisle?

On-the-go options for busy lifestyles – portable and perfectly portioned for flexible eating habits, from cheese sticks, yogurts, protein snacks, juices, hard-boiled eggs and more.

Something for every dietary need – many non-dairy and lactose free alternatives like almond, soy and oat milks, vegan yogurts, cheeses and dips, and other plant-based selections, as well as many organic choices.

Trendy, nutritious, innovative beverages and foods – real ingredients, farm-to-table freshness, offering something creative and palette-pleasing for everyone.



[SMT video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXY7f2SZVFg]

Chef James Briscione shares all that's new in the dairy aisle, from traditional products to non-dairy alternatives for everyone.

Try These Easy Home Recipes and Tips!

Blueberry Lemon Thyme Smoothie – A deliciously refreshing summer smoothie with a unique blend of flavors…and dairy-free! (made with Almondmilk)

– A deliciously refreshing summer smoothie with a unique blend of flavors…and dairy-free! (made with Almondmilk) Italian-Garden Flatbread – June is the perfect time to enjoy this ooey-gooey, cheesy, yet fresh-from-the-garden flatbread! Be sure to visit the dairy aisle for special deals.

– June is the perfect time to enjoy this ooey-gooey, cheesy, yet fresh-from-the-garden flatbread! Be sure to visit the dairy aisle for special deals. Party-Perfect Stacked Salad – Using many dairy aisle ingredients, make this colorful, fresh-tasting stacked salad in just minutes.

– Using many dairy aisle ingredients, make this colorful, fresh-tasting stacked salad in just minutes. Egg-Cellent Egg Facts – Everything you need to know about eggs and some fun facts and tips about this high protein, tasty dairy aisle option.

Loaded Baked Potato Fast Recipe Video – This new flavor-packed Baked Potato Salad recipe is award-winning – and full of delicious ingredients like cheese, diced potatoes, sour cream, butter and more from your local dairy aisle.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.nfraweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

