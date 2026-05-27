The Moment That Made History: Grgich Hills Estate Commemorates the Judgement of Paris by Introducing the Paris '76 Chardonnay

This newly labeled single-vineyard, old vine Chardonnay redefines the legacy of the Judgment of Paris through a fresh and elegant expression of balance, precision, and place

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grgich Hills Estate, the iconic Napa Valley winery celebrated for its historic role in elevating California wines to global recognition, proudly unveils their 2023 Paris' 76 single-vineyard and old-vine Chardonnay. Joyfully created in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris, in which the triumphant wine was crafted by Miljenko "Mike" Grgich, the Paris '76 builds on a legacy deeply woven into the foundation of the estate, reenvisioning that history for a new generation.

Grgich Hills Estate Paris '76 Chardonnay

For over fifty years, the Judgment of Paris has stood as a powerful testament to the belief that California wines belong on the world stage. In honor of that milestone, Grgich Hills Estate is paying tribute by visually reinventing their Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay to Paris '76 – gracing the foundational wine with a brand-new label and name to honor this occasion and the continuing momentum of Grgich Hills Estate.

"The 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris is a meaningful reflection of the legacy my father built, and the impact it continues to have on Napa Valley and the entire world of wine," says Violet Grgich, CEO and President of Grgich Hills Estate. "With Paris '76, we carry that legacy forward through a redesigned label that reflects its significance today and into the future – ensuring its meaning is preserved, honored, and upheld in every bottle we craft with the same care, values, and stewardship we have always fostered."

Made in the same style as Mike Grgich's world-changing Chardonnay, Paris '76 embodies his values of balance, freshness, and elegance, through a newly designed label featuring the rose window of Notre-Dame de Paris, and is a stunning reflection of the spirit, innovation and quiet confidence that defined his historic victory. As one of only three wineries in Napa Valley to have all five estate vineyards Certified Regenerative Organic, Grgich Hills Estate ensures their winemaking is grounded in living soils that enhance biodiversity and express the true character and terroir of Napa Valley. In its precision and complexity, Paris '76 stands as a soulful tribute to the man, the wine, and the moment that first brought Napa Valley to the world.

"My uncle was a pioneer who understood that great wine is grown, not made, and Paris '76 is a tribute to that vision," states Ivo Jeramaz, VP of Vineyards & Production. "Crafting this wine from our old-vine Chardonnay gives us the same flavor, concentration and balance my uncle achieved fifty years ago. It is a wine with incredible purity and energy, carrying his iconic style and beliefs into the next generation."

As Grgich Hills Estate marks the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris, the new label and evolution to Paris '76 emerges as both a celebration and a promise that this defining moment will live and breathe in every glass for many decades to come.

The 2023 Paris' 76 Chardonnay officially launched on the anniversary of the Judgment of Paris, May 24, 2026, and is available in limited quantities through Grgich Hills Estate's tasting room, website, and select wholesale channels. The suggested retail price is $135 per bottle. For more information about Grgich Hills Estate and to acquire Paris '76, please visit www.grgichhills.com.

About Grgich Hills Estate:

Grgich Hills Estate is dedicated to crafting world-class wines renowned for their elegance, complexity and balance. The winery's mission is rooted in regenerating the earth and fostering peace through friendship while building a better future for generations to come. Following the victory of the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay crafted by Miljenko "Mike" Grgich at the 1976 Judgment of Paris, Grgich Hills Estate was founded in 1977 by Mike Grgich and Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. coffee family. Grgich Hills Estate remains family-owned and operated, upholding the values of its Croatian immigrant founder Mike Grgich: "Every day, do your best, learn something new, and make a friend." All grapes are estate-grown in Napa Valley and are 100% certified regenerative organic, with a deep commitment to natural, minimal-intervention winegrowing practices that capture the essence of the vineyard and vintage in every bottle.

Media Contact:

Eva Grace

Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE Grgich Hills Estate