From the Award-Winning Sun Princess and Soon-to-Debut Star Princess, Love by Britto Debuts Ashore in Specially Curated Popup Restaurant on Feb. 13 & 14

Open for Reservations Now at Tock

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city where securing the perfect Valentine's Day reservation is no small feat, Princess Cruises is elevating the holiday with Love by Britto – a first of its kind pop-up dining event that blends art, romance and culinary mastery into an unforgettable celebration of love.

The Most Enviable Valentine’s Experience in NYC for 2025: Princess Cruises Brings Love by Britto Shoreside for Two Unforgettable Nights

Originally adored as one of several next-level dining experiences aboard Princess Cruises' newest ship – Sun Princess, Love by Britto is now making its highly anticipated shoreside debut. This limited-time event brings the romance of the high seas to New York City, offering guests an extraordinary Valentine's Day experience featuring a chef-curated five-course menu, heart-inspired cocktails, and the iconic artistry of Romero Britto.

Hosted at Currents at Pier 59 on New York City's stunning waterfront, this exclusive event will be open for just two evenings – February 13 and 14 - with one single seating each night from 7-9:30 pm.

"In a city where the perfect Valentine's Day reservation is one of the most coveted prizes, Love by Britto provides an opportunity that's as exclusive as it is unforgettable," said Rudi Sodamin, Head of Culinary Arts for Princess Cruises. "We've created an event that goes beyond a traditional dinner, combining Britto's iconic art with culinary masterpieces to celebrate the universal language of love in a truly transformative way."

Priced at $214 per person, a nod to the Valentine's holiday, Love by Britto offers an unrivaled dining experience. Guests will enjoy:

World-famous artwork of Romero Britto

A festive Champagne Wall where guests can ring a bell and a glass of bubbly magically appears

An array of specialty wines and cocktails like Strawberry Love Potion, Expresso My Love and Love Prosecco

A floating video wall showcasing the breathtaking ocean views from Love by Britto onboard Sun Princess and Star Princess

onboard Sun Princess and Star Princess Prix fixe, mouthwatering courses featuring creative, heart-shaped presentations including: Cappuccino of Wild Mushroom with Shaved Winter Truffles Savory Tuna & Avocado, Pomegranate, Togarashi Granita of Pink Champagne and Rose Petals Choice of: Duet of Prime Beef & Wagyu, Cracked Pepper, Red Wine Reduction Chilean Sea Bass, Caviar Mousseline, Pea Puree Love of Vegetables, Oven-Baked Veggies with Mozzarella Choice of: Lionel Richie's "All Night Love" Vanilla Salted Caramel Ice Cream with Assorted Berries – Smize & Dream by Tyra Banks Chocolate Lava Cake, Fresh Berries & Raspberry Cream

Vibrant dinnerware featuring Britto's art, heart-folded napkins and even delicate cutlery with heart-shaped cutouts adorn candlelit tables

With only two nights of service and limited seating, Love by Britto is set to become New York City's most sought-after Valentine's Day reservation. Reservations are available now on Tock, and proceeds will benefit Save the Children, showcasing Princess Cruises' dedication to giving back.

"New York City and Princess Cruises are united by a shared spirit of romance, and both are iconic settings where love is celebrated, nurtured, and cherished," added Sodamin. "There's no better place than New York City this Valentine's Day to debut our first-ever shoreside pop-up of Love by Britto. Our goal is to leave New Yorkers inspired—through culinary masterpieces and Romero Britto's vibrant artistry—by celebrating the universal language of love in this exclusive dining experience."

Love by Britto, which first opened on the high seas onboard the new Sun Princess earlier this year to rave reviews, will soon open a second location onboard Star Princess, launching in Fall 2025. Both ships feature 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients and culinary experiences creating the best foodie destinations at sea.

True engineering marvels, the 4,300-guest, 178,000-ton Sun Princess and Star Princess are the new Sphere Class of ships for Princess and these next-level Love Boats feature the iconic and elegant structural lines Princess is known for, while delivering an evolution of the brand with new eye-catching architectural spectacles like The Dome, the cruise industry's first geodesic feature on the top deck; The Sphere, the suspended glass Sphere Piazza at the center of the cruise ship; and The Arena, the most technically advanced theater at sea.

The award-winning Sun Princess recently completed an inaugural cruise season in the Mediterranean before debuting in Ft. Lauderdale for the ship's first Caribbean season. Sister ship, Star Princess, will also begin in the Mediterranean and then offer Caribbean itineraries alongside Sun Princess before Star Princess transitions to Alaska voyages in Spring 2026.

Sun Princess and Star Princess cruises are on sale now. Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

