The Most Popular European Holiday Destination Will Surprise You

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, Americans flock to one surprising country during the holiday season.

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com , looked at traveler data from thousands of policies purchased for travel between Thanksgiving and New Years. Every year, one country rises to the top of the list during the holidays - Germany.

Over the past three years, Germany has ranked number one among European destinations during the holiday travel season. Throughout the remainder of the year, it is preceded by popular tourist destinations including Italy, Spain, France and the UK.

This year, Germany's popularity rose from the 14th ranked destination overall, to the seventh most popular destination during the holiday season, and first among European countries.

Squaremouth's List of Top Destinations:



Top Holiday Destinations (Travel between 11/20/21 and 01/01/22) Overall Top Destinations of 2021 (Travel between 01/01/21 and 11/19/21) 1 USA USA 2 Mexico Mexico 3 Bahamas Turks and Caicos 4 Turks and Caicos Costa Rica 5 Dominican Republic Italy 6 Costa Rica Israel 7 Germany Greece 8 France France 9 US Virgin Islands Spain 10 United Kingdom United Kingdom 11 Thailand Canada 12 Israel Dominican Republic 13 Italy Iceland 14 Aruba Germany

Squaremouth reports that in addition to more travelers visiting Germany during the holidays, these travelers are also spending more money. On average, travelers spend 84% more on trips to Germany during the holiday season than the rest of the year. They also spend less time there, with an average trip length of 11 days during the holiday season, compared to 21 days outside of those months.

Squaremouth maintains a Germany Destination Guide , including real time travel data updates, entry regulations and travel insurance recommendations.

Related Travel Data:

4 New Holiday Travel Trends Revealed

Summer Travel Recap

Europe Returns to Top Tourist Destination

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: Megan Moncrief, Chief Marketing Officer, is available for comment and

interview. [email protected] (727) 378-0938

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

Squaremouth.com, and their multi-award winning customer service team, has helped over 2 million travelers save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Leveraging decades of travel expertise, and industry-leading technology, Squaremouth.com hosts the most intuitive travel insurance quoting and comparison engine on the market today.

Coupled with verified customer reviews and the largest portfolio of products, Squaremouth allows travelers to instantly purchase a travel insurance policy from every major provider in the US.

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

