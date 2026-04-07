The Motor Enclave Racetrack to officially become the "Hard Rock Speedway"

Revealed during a special on-site media ceremony attended by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, alongside key executives from both organizations, the track will officially be known as the Hard Rock Speedway, marking a defining moment for Tampa's rapidly growing automotive and experiential entertainment landscape.

The announcement took place in front of thousands of attendees as part of Cars En Coffee, a free community event that continues to draw more than 6,000 guests each edition. The morning featured high-energy activations, curated vehicle displays, and a special "Cars of Hard Rock" showcase, creating a dynamic backdrop for the partnership reveal.

"This partnership represents exactly what The Motor Enclave was built for—bringing together world-class brands to create unforgettable experiences," said Brad Oleshansky, Founder & CEO of The Motor Enclave. "Hard Rock is synonymous with entertainment, energy, and scale. The Hard Rock Speedway is a bold step forward and a reflection of the future we're building together."

Beginning in Q2 2026, the newly named Hard Rock Speedway will serve as the centerpiece of The Motor Enclave's 200-acre campus, hosting performance driving experiences, member track days, corporate events, and large-scale public programming throughout the year.

As Premier Partner, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will be fully integrated across The Motor Enclave's campus and signature experiences, connecting with one of the most engaged enthusiast communities in the country. The partnership also establishes Seminole Hard Rock Tampa as the preferred hotel and entertainment partner for visiting guests.

"We have been tracking the development of The Motor Enclave since it was first announced over five years ago," said Travis Lunn, President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. "With its incredible growth and proximity to our Tampa property, this partnership creates meaningful opportunities to connect with a shared audience through unique, high-quality experiences."

Saturday's unveiling marked the official introduction of the Hard Rock Speedway and signaled the beginning of a long-term collaboration between two brands focused on delivering elevated, experiential moments in the Tampa Bay market.

About The Motor Enclave

The Motor Enclave Tampa is the #1 experiential motorsports venue in North America. Built around the Hard Rock Speedway, a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke–designed racetrack and home to the largest Private Garage community in the world, the 200 acre campus combines real estate ownership, club membership, private events, and public programming to create a one-of-a-kind destination where automotive passion, hospitality, and brand engagement converge. Complete details can be found at www.themotorenclave.com.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is central Florida's premier gaming, entertainment, and hospitality destination. Owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the fully integrated AAA Four-Diamond-rated resort features an expansive casino with nearly 5,230 of the hottest slot machines and over 187 table games, including live Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, Roulette, and more. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the thrill of wagering at dozens of retail sports betting locations, with both electronic kiosks and staffed betting windows. Poker fans can experience the game in an electrifying yet convenient, smoke-free environment at The Draper Room, located just steps from the Draper Place Garage. The Draper Room features 44 poker tables, 12 live table games, a dedicated cashier, restrooms, and a full-service snack bar with cocktail service. Exclusive high-limit and VIP areas further enhance the resort's state-of-the-art gaming options. The luxury resort provides an elevated getaway experience with over 800 guest rooms between the East Tower and smoke-free West Tower, a sprawling 60,000-square-foot pool deck boasting three pools and 19 private cabanas, and more premium amenities such as the rejuvenating Rock Spa® & Salon. Guests can indulge in a diverse culinary scene spanning 15 food and beverage offerings, including the award-winning Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, Cipresso, and guest favorites Fresh Harvest Buffet and Hard Rock Cafe. Home to world-class entertainment, the resort showcases nightly live music and a 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center hosting top-tier entertainers and musicians in an intimate, up-close atmosphere. The brand's iconic music heritage is celebrated throughout the resort with unique memorabilia and artwork paying homage to some of the world's most renowned musical artists. As one of Tampa Bay's largest employers with nearly 4,400 team members, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is conveniently located near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, just 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-388-GAME, visit us online and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Carolina Ribble

Team Lead, Marketing

The Motor Enclave

954-729-4776

[email protected]

SOURCE The Motor Enclave