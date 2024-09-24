The music synthesizers market is projected to grow by USD 294.8 million from 2024-2028, with AI reshaping the landscape and the global music industry's growth boosting revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Music Synthesizers Market size is estimated to grow by USD 294.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Growth of global music industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of music festivals and live events However, rise in demand for substitute products poses a challenge.Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Crumar Instruments, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HDC Hyundai Development Co., Kemper GmbH, KORG Inc., Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Roland Corp., Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, The Music Alliance, Waldorf Music GmbH, and Yamaha Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global music synthesizers market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Digital synthesizers and Analog synthesizers), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Crumar Instruments, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HDC Hyundai Development Co., Kemper GmbH, KORG Inc., Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Roland Corp., Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, The Music Alliance, Waldorf Music GmbH, and Yamaha Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The music synthesizers market has experienced growth due to the rising popularity of live events such as music festivals and concerts, particularly among millennials worldwide. With a large youth population and increasing disposable income, more individuals are spending on attending these events. This trend is expected to continue, as over 50% of the US population and a significant number in the UK attend music events annually. The live music industry's total revenue is projected to exceed USD30 billion globally by the end of 2022. The UK hosts internationally renowned festivals and concerts, including Field Day, Glastonbury, Burning Man, and Coachella. The expansion of the music industry will fuel the demand for advanced music synthesizers, thereby boosting the global music synthesizers market's growth during the forecast period.

The music synthesizers market is experiencing significant growth due to trends like customization options and enhanced performance features. Sound engineers and musicians seek high-quality sound and connectivity for seamless integration into their productions. Polyphony and sonic variety are key factors driving demand. Distribution channels include brick-and-mortar retail outlets like music stores and specialty shops, large retail chains, and multi-brand stores. Online sales through e-commerce websites offer convenience shopping, transcending geographical boundaries. Younger generations with disposable income are beginning to explore synthesizers. Advanced musical interfaces, AI-powered synthesizers, DIY tool kits, and social media are influencing market trends. However, hindrances include trade regulations and import-export analysis. The thriving music industry continues to fuel market growth.

Market Challenges

The global music synthesizers market has experienced growth, but the emergence of substitutes poses a significant challenge. These substitutes include stand-alone music synthesizer software and open-source software. Software synthesizers, such as VCV Rack and ZynAddSubFX, offer advanced algorithms and are less expensive, less complex, and portable. Open-source software synthesizers like amsynth, Xsynth, Hexter, Wsynth, WhySynth, and Alsa Modular Synth are also gaining popularity. Furthermore, music synthesizer apps, like Logic Studio, Synth TB-303, DRC- Polyphonic Synthesizer, and Rockrelay Synth FM, offer the same capabilities as classic analog or digital synthesizers on smartphones and other mobile devices. While these alternatives increase competition, they also expand the market reach and accessibility, potentially balancing market growth during the forecast period.

The Music Synthesizers Market faces challenges in production analysis and value chain optimization. Producers of electronic instruments, including Music Synthesizers, must cater to both professionals in recording studios and amateurs at the country level. Cost is a significant factor for both groups, driving demand for cost-effective synthesizers. Traditional acoustic instruments offer unique timbres, but synthesizers provide endless possibilities in sound design through analog, digital, and software synthesis. Professional music production and live performances require advanced designs and user-friendly interfaces. Emerging revenue pockets include electronic music genres, music education, and do-it-yourself music culture. Compositional limitations and user experience are key concerns. Advanced designs incorporate AI and machine learning algorithms, wireless connectivity options, and robustness for live performance settings. Oscillators, filters, and amplifiers are essential components of synthesizers. Understanding musical theory and composition is crucial for effective sound design. Cost-effective synthesizers cater to hobbyists and individual usage, while professional-grade synthesizers cater to musicians and recording studios. Portability and robustness are essential considerations for musicians on the go.

Segment Overview

This music synthesizers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Digital synthesizers

1.2 Analog synthesizers Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Digital synthesizers- Digital synthesizers are electronic musical instruments that utilize digital signal processing to generate musical sounds. These synthesizers can recreate the sounds of various acoustic, electric, and electronic instruments through digital recordings and algorithms that control oscillations. Digital synthesizers offer benefits such as precise tuning, filtering, and simplicity, making them more flexible and capable than their analog counterparts. The integration of Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) has been instrumental in connecting and synchronizing digital synthesizers with other electronic instruments and controllers. MIDI is a standard communication protocol that enables digital musical instruments to communicate with one another, reducing the need for excessive hardware. This technology has significantly increased home recordings, thereby reducing artists' recording costs and contributing to the growth of the digital synthesizers market.

Research Analysis

The Music Synthesizers market encompasses a wide range of electronic instruments that generate sound through various synthesis methods, including analog, digital, and software-based solutions. This market caters to both beginners and professionals, with disposable income being a significant factor in purchasing decisions. Synthesizers are increasingly being used in professional music production, recording studios, live performances, and music education. AI-powered synthesizers and DIY tool kits are emerging revenue pockets, while trade regulations ensure quality and safety. Advanced designs, machine learning algorithms, wireless connectivity options, and expressive performance features are key trends. Oscillators, filters, amplifiers, and other components are essential for musical theory, composition, sound design, and artistic expression. Cost remains a consideration, with customization options and user interface playing crucial roles in the buying decision. Sound engineers and artists continue to push the boundaries of synthesizer technology.

Market Research Overview

The Music Synthesizers Market is experiencing significant growth in the thriving music industry, particularly among younger generations with disposable income. Synthesizers, which convert electrical energy into musical sounds, offer unique timbres and sonic variety that traditional acoustic instruments cannot. The market includes digital, analog, and software synthesizers, each with their own advantages. Beginners and professionals alike benefit from advanced musical interfaces, modified input variations, and AI-powered synthesizers. Social media and DIY tool kits have fueled the do-it-yourself music culture. However, hindrances include trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, and value chain optimization. Emerging revenue pockets include Music Producers, Amateur musicians, and individual usage in various country levels. Cost, electronic instruments, audio signals, sound, and musical theory are key components of synthesizers. Analog synthesis and digital synthesis, as well as oscillators, filters, and amplifiers, are essential for sound design and composition. User-friendly synthesizers, cost-effective options, live performance settings, robustness, portability, and expressive performance features are crucial for artists. High-quality sound, connectivity, polyphony, and sonic variety are essential for sound engineers. Distribution channels include brick-and-mortar retail outlets, music stores, specialty shops, large retail chains, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, and online sales. Geographical boundaries and convenience shopping also impact the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Digital Synthesizers



Analog Synthesizers

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

