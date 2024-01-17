THE N2 COMPANY CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF PROVING PRINT MEDIA NAYSAYERS WRONG

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, The N2 Company (N2) is celebrating a milestone only achieved by roughly 1 in 5 organizations: staying in business for 20 years. For two decades, N2 has continually bucked the downward trend of print media, proving that hyper-relevant magazines can succeed when done correctly. To date, the national franchisor of four publication brands is responsible for more than 800 magazines and a full-service digital marketing agency.

According to company lore, in 2004, N2 founders Duane Hixon and Earl Seals dared to dream of more — more of their core values represented in their work, more time with family, and more ways to positively impact the world. With the help of a team that has expanded from two friends to more than 300 support team members and 500 franchisees (many of whom employ local staff in addition), Hixon and Seals, who serve as CEO and President respectively, built N2 into an industry leader continually awarded for product quality, culture, and growth.

N2 began as a modest neighborhood newsletter publisher, creating two-page black-and-white pamphlets for a few communities. Within two years, the organization began printing in full color and reached $1.5 million in sales. The franchisor experienced enough rapid growth over the years to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies eight times and topped $150 million in annual revenue in 2023.

In addition to its reputation as the leading magazine franchisor in the U.S., N2 has earned recognition for its philanthropic efforts to fight the global epidemic of human trafficking. Since 2016, the company has donated more than $20 million to world-class nonprofits that prevent the trafficking of vulnerable populations and support survivors on their healing journeys.

"It's a blessing to build a business with great people and … see that business be a blessing to so many around the world," said Seals.

N2 franchisees nationwide will gather together in Atlanta on January 24 for a Roaring '20's-themed gala to celebrate the anniversary milestone – an opportunity company leaders say will allow their team to acknowledge the lasting power of print and the positive impact franchise owners make on their readers and advertisers. To learn more about N2's 20 years in business or for information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.n2co.com.

