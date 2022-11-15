THE N2 COMPANY EARNS TOP AWARDS FOR SALES AND INNOVATION BY FRANCHISE INDUSTRY TITANS

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading niche magazine franchisor, The N2 Company (N2), recently earned recognition from two third-party franchise industry leaders: Franchise Times and Franchise Business Review (FBR). N2 joined the list of companies such as McDonalds, 7-Eleven, and Chick-fil-A as a Franchise Times Top 500 franchisor and FBR's 100 Most Innovative Franchises.

The N2 Company owns several top magazine brands, including the nation's largest line of neighborhood magazines (rebranded from N2 Publishing to Stroll in July 2022). Franchise Times included Stroll on its Top 500 list of largest U.S. franchises based on global systemwide sales. According to the company, Stroll and other N2 brands are poised for further expansion.

"We've identified additional franchise opportunities nationwide and seek the right candidates to launch one of our niche magazines in their local community," said Bethany Mascena Tracy, N2's Director of Recruitment.

Recently, N2 was named one of FBR's 100 Most Innovative Franchises based on the creativity of N2's franchise team, as well as the company's clearly defined vision.

To gain independent insight into its quality of franchise offerings, N2 partnered with FBR – the leading franchise research firm – in early 2022. Based on anonymous and voluntary survey responses from 400+ N2 franchisees, the company has been named to FBR's lists for Top Franchises for Women, Veterans, Culture, and was named a Top Low-Cost Franchise – all in addition to the recent Top 100 Most Innovative Franchises designation.

Franchisees provided survey feedback in eight categories like Training & Support, Core Values, and Financial Opportunity. FBR found more than 90% of N2 business owners recommend the franchise opportunity to others and would "do it all again" in response to owning an N2 franchise.

To learn more about The N2 Company's franchise brands and ownership opportunities, visit www.n2co.com.

About The N2 Company

Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Real Producers, BeLocal, Medical Professionals, and Hyport Digital.

CONTACT:

Claire Barham

Marketing, The N2 Company

[email protected]

SOURCE The N2 Company