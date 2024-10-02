THE N2 COMPANY NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S 2024 LIST OF TOP MOST LOVED WORKPLACES IN AMERICA

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company (N2) earned a coveted spot on Newsweek Magazine's annual list of America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI).

The list recognizes companies like N2 that, based on anonymous surveys of current team members, put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Showing employees N2 is a "company that cares" has been and always will be a top priority for the leading niche media franchisor, according to top executives. In addition to being named to the exclusive Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, N2's team member feedback also earned the company recognition as one of the Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Young Professionals and Women, as well as Parents and Caregivers.

Through the Most Loved Workplace® survey, employees of The N2 Company – hundreds of individuals who expertly support more than 500 franchise business owners in publishing hyperlocal magazines nationwide – provided feedback on five critical areas: how they feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much N2's employer values align with their own, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration.

"When companies set up employees to succeed, the entire organization thrives. This year's Top America's Most Loved Workplaces® shows that fostering love of the workplace isn't just the right thing to do—it's a key driver of performance and retention," said BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO Louis Carter. "We're excited to see the list grow to 200 companies this year, but that's just the beginning. Our work won't be done until every company in the world is Most Loved Workplace® certified and every employee loves showing up to their job each day."

About The N2 Company

For 20 years, The N2 Company has helped businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800 custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Learn more at www.n2co.com

