THE N2 COMPANY RACKS UP RECOGNITION FROM ENTREPRENEUR & FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

IRVING, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company 's (N2) reputation for growth and team member satisfaction continues with the latest wave of award wins. Just four months into 2024, N2 is celebrating additional accolades from Franchise Business Review, along with major recognition from Entrepreneur magazine for the growth and affordability of its flagship Stroll franchise.

The N2 Company partners with independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) to administer an extensive and anonymous survey of its franchisees. This year, 345 N2 business owners (71%) participated in the optional survey. The niche magazine franchisor achieved a Franchisee Satisfaction Index score of 77, compared to the benchmark score of 69 which reflects the average of all franchises FBR surveyed. From these results, FBR has named N2 to its 2024 lists of Top Franchises for Women and Top Low-Cost Franchises.

Notable findings from the survey include:

90% of N2 franchisees would recommend the franchise to others, compared to the benchmark of 76%

89% of N2 franchisees would invest in N2 again "knowing what they know now," compared to the benchmark of 72%

88% of N2 franchisees believe their franchisor acts with honesty and integrity, compared to the benchmark of 78%

The N2 Company owns several top magazine brands, including the nation's most extensive line of luxury neighborhood magazines, Stroll. Entrepreneur magazine recently named Stroll a Top Low-Cost Franchise and ranked Stroll the fourth fastest-growing franchise in 2024. According to leaders, Stroll and other N2 brands are poised for further expansion.

"We've identified additional franchise opportunities nationwide and seek the right candidates to launch one of our niche magazines in their local community," said Bethany Mascena-Tracy, N2's Director of Franchise Recruitment.

To learn more about The N2 Company's franchise brands and ownership opportunities, visit www.n2co.com .

About The N2 Company

For 20 years, The N2 Company has helped businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800 custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, and Hyport Digital.

