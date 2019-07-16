The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Debuts New Online Learning Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research launched a new and improved online learning experience that educates insurance and risk professionals about new changes, exclusions, endorsements, and revisions within the Personal Auto policy. Part of the nationally recognized CISR Program, the Insuring Personal Auto Exposures course provides 8 hours of intermediate-level instruction to Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) who have mastered insurance basics.

Housed within an improved online learning environment, the course caters to all learning styles, is user-friendly, and can be seamlessly taken from a desktop to any mobile device. The Insuring Personal Auto Exposures course includes interactive segments and incorporates graphic and video assets to explain challenging course concepts. The online curriculum also provides users with self-administered quizzes and knowledge checks that help ensure understanding of the material. The most significant feature is the addition of over 145 minutes of engaging video content that enhances participant understanding of the Personal Auto insurance policy.

Mitch Dunford, Chief Innovation and Academic Development Officer at The National Alliance, had this to say about the new online course:

"We are thrilled with the new CISR Insuring Personal Auto Exposures online self-paced course. This is a completely new learning experience for our participants which incorporates over 24 educational videos combined with expanded curriculum, online knowledge checks, and self quizzes that prepare them to perform exceptionally well on the final exam."

Enrollment for the CISR Insuring Personal Auto Exposures course is now open. Participants have 60 days to complete the course and can download digital versions of study materials. Through the new learning environment, they can also determine state-specific CE requirements to ensure they receive credit.

Participants interested in taking the new CISR Insuring Personal Auto Exposures online self-paced course can register and find more information at www.scic.com.

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation's premier provider of advanced educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals, includes the Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) Program, the Certified Risk Managers (CRM) Program, the Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) Program, the Certified Personal Risk Managers Program (CPRM), the Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM) Program, Dynamics Sales Training Series, and The National Alliance Research Academy. For further information, contact The National Alliance at 800-633-2165 or www.scic.com.

Media contact:

Kelly Surles

217852@email4pr.com

512-349-3342

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research