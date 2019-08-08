The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Launches High School Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces the creation of a high school program for students interested in attaining an insurance certification. The Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) for High School Program is available in Texas this month. The two-year program is conducted over three semesters and includes an optional fourth semester internship to further the education and experience needed to earn the designation.

The National Alliance and the 2019 Insurance Industry Employment and Hiring Outlook Survey revealed that the insurance industry will need to fill 400,000 jobs by the year 2020. The primary job role forecasted to be in high demand was Customer Service/Administration Professionals, giving participants of the program a significant advantage once they enter the workforce. Industry representatives who hold designations from The National Alliance are more likely to be hired and earn higher salaries than peers without designations.

The program includes the CISR designation path as it relates to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) from Career Preparation, Insurance Operations, Money Matters, Statistics and Risk Management, and Business Law.

Chief Innovation/Academic Officer, Mitch Dunford, said this about the exciting new educational offering:

"Our goal is to change the lives of Texan high school students who enroll in the program. We are excited to offer a path toward a thriving insurance and risk management career to students for whom college is not an option. We will take what we learn in Texas and introduce similar programs in all 50 states."

The program will be measured against two objectives: providing students with a viable insurance career path and introducing skilled people into the industry's shrinking workforce. The program provides the opportunity to participate in industry sponsored events and apply for scholarships for insurance-based university programs. Students who complete the program can pursue more rigorous designations offered at the college level at participating American universities. Visit https://www.scic.com/university-program to learn about the University Associates Certified Risk Manager (UACRM) and University Associates Certified Insurance Counselor (UACIC) designations.

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the premier educator for insurance and risk management professionals. The organization provides insurance and risk management designations that are recognized around the world and offered across the United States, in other countries, and in 24 American universities.

