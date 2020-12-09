The National Captioning Institute Offers Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) Closed Captioning Solution

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Captioning Institute (NCI) proudly presents CaptionSentry, the premier real-time ASR captioning service for English and Spanish programming that blends cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) with NCI's unparalleled human expertise. CaptionSentry is well-suited for TV/cable stations, government entities, corporations, universities and other educational institutions looking for the affordable convenience of ASR and the peace of mind that a reserve of highly-trained human captioners are also available if/as needed.

CaptionSentry utilizes state-of-the-art speech-to-text technology to transform real-time audio into nearly verbatim closed captions with unrivaled accuracy. CaptionSentry also offers versatility; whether clients want to be hands-on and in control of activating the ASR or they prefer to have it managed off-site, NCI allows the client to select the option most complementary to their workflow. This easy-to-use service will be of tremendous value to all content providers.

With accuracy rates typically ranging from 94% to 98%, CaptionSentry is the best ASR product on the market. To determine verbatim accuracy, NCI uses a proprietary program that compares a verbatim transcript against the ASR-generated captions. Latency can be as low as two seconds if an NCIStream device is placed onsite. If the client prefers not to have a device onsite, latency is only three to four seconds.

Why NCI?

As the demand for closed captioning continues to increase, clients have turned to NCI's CaptionSentry to cover hundreds of hours per month. NCI is constantly improving its service to take advantage of advances in technology and in response to customer feedback and captioning needs.

Meredith Patterson, Sr. Vice President for Production, remarks, "NCI is a trail blazer with a legacy of mission-driven innovation. From the development of pre-recorded and stenographic real-time captioning to the introduction of voice writing technology and now ASR, NCI has always paved the way for expanded access by embracing technology. NCI continues to set itself apart by being the only company to offer a blended ASR/human captioning solution."

About NCI: The National Captioning Institute pioneered live closed captioning for television in 1982 and now captions thousands of hours of programming each year. With a highly skilled captioning staff and state-of-the-art facilities, NCI supplies world-class captioning, subtitling and translation, and Audio Description services for TV broadcasting, Internet, Video On Demand, and educational and government institutions. Learn more at www.ncicap.org

