The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Certifies Jiva for HEDIS® 2020 Allowable Adjustments Measures

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), has certified Jiva, the industry's leading population health management (PHM) platform from ZeOmega®, for NCQA HEDIS Allowable Adjustments Certified MeasuresSM 2020. NCQA's HEDIS Allowable Adjustments Measure Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with the Rules for Allowable Adjustments of HEDIS.

HEDIS is the measurement tool used by the nation's health plans to evaluate their performance in terms of clinical quality and customer service. With HEDIS certification, Jiva users can rest assured the platform's solutions meet NCQA reporting requirements, saving organizations precious time and effort.

"Our clients rely on Jiva's Clinical Quality Dashboards and Gaps-in-Care to proactively monitor performance and enhance the quality of care for their members," says Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ZeOmega Sam Rangaswamy. "ZeOmega is committed to the rigorous automated testing required for successful HEDIS certification to ensure the accuracy and reliability of Jiva."

ZeOmega selected 30 measures for testing that reflect the broad range of coverage provided by Jiva for identification and management of population healthcare issues across the continuum. Areas for intervention include age-appropriate health and wellness indicators for preventive health and screenings, age- and condition-related measures such as Care for Older Adults, Controlling High Blood Pressure, Comprehensive Diabetes Care, and multiple behavioral health measures. By identifying intervention opportunities, health plans can direct resources to areas of concern prior to year-end evaluations. This helps streamline workflow, reduce per-capita cost of care, improve HEDIS performance, and improve outcomes for their populations.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com.

SOURCE ZeOmega

