The National Content and Technology Cooperative "NCTC" and TAK Communications Announce Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC, Breaking news from The 2024 Winter Educational Conference, a cooperative that was founded as a not-for-profit focused on bringing competitive video programming, vital technologies and a broad range of services at scale to its members, and TAK Communications, a leading national provider of communications and broadband services, today announced a strategic partnership to offer end-to-end project management, from engineering and construction to drops, fulfilment and door-to-door sales, for NCTC members as part of NCTC's Premier Partner program.

The partnership will leverage TAK Communications' expertise in delivering high-quality full broadband network value chain solutions in a timely and cost-effective manner to NCTC's network of members that will benefit from TAK Communications national footprint and ability to scale to member needs. Together, NCTC members and TAK will be able to provide comprehensive member solutions that add value to their customers and capture new market opportunities in building America's Best broadband networks across the US.

"NCTC is proud to join forces with TAK Communications, a company that has an outstanding track record of delivering end-to-end solutions for the NCTC Membership and broadband industry," said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. "Our partnership will enable us to leverage economies of scale and offer our members access to TAK Communications' full suite of services across the US."

"We are excited to partner with NCTC, an entity that shares our vision of providing customer service excellence and innovation in the telecommunications sector," said Micah Mauney, CEO of TAK Communications. "By combining our strengths and resources, we can offer NCTC members full value chain services for all their telecommunications needs, from design, construction and installation to maintenance and sales."

The two entities will work together to support NCTC members as they identify and pursue new projects and growth opportunities to support the evolution of NCTC member companies, as well as to provide ongoing support and service to their existing clients and customers.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

About TAK Communications

TAK Communications is a leading telecommunications and broadband service provider that offers end-to-end communications services and solutions, from project management, engineering, and construction to drops, fulfilment and door-to-door sales. TAK Communications prides itself on being a trusted business partner for its clients in the telecommunications sector, providing solutions that exceed their expectations. For more information, visit TAKCommunications.com

