The National Content and Technology Cooperative "NCTC" and TAK Communications Announce Strategic Partnership

News provided by

NCTC

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Deliver End-to-End Broadband Network Solutions for NCTC Members

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC, Breaking news from The 2024 Winter Educational Conference, a cooperative that was founded as a not-for-profit focused on bringing competitive video programming, vital technologies and a broad range of services at scale to its members, and TAK Communications, a leading national provider of communications and broadband services, today announced a strategic partnership to offer end-to-end project management, from engineering and construction to drops, fulfilment and door-to-door sales, for NCTC members as part of NCTC's Premier Partner program.

The partnership will leverage TAK Communications' expertise in delivering high-quality full broadband network value chain solutions in a timely and cost-effective manner to NCTC's network of members that will benefit from TAK Communications national footprint and ability to scale to member needs. Together, NCTC members and TAK will be able to provide comprehensive member solutions that add value to their customers and capture new market opportunities in building America's Best broadband networks across the US.

"NCTC is proud to join forces with TAK Communications, a company that has an outstanding track record of delivering end-to-end solutions for the NCTC Membership and broadband industry," said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. "Our partnership will enable us to leverage economies of scale and offer our members access to TAK Communications' full suite of services across the US."

"We are excited to partner with NCTC, an entity that shares our vision of providing customer service excellence and innovation in the telecommunications sector," said Micah Mauney, CEO of TAK Communications. "By combining our strengths and resources, we can offer NCTC members full value chain services for all their telecommunications needs, from design, construction and installation to maintenance and sales."

The two entities will work together to support NCTC members as they identify and pursue new projects and growth opportunities to support the evolution of NCTC member companies, as well as to provide ongoing support and service to their existing clients and customers.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative
The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

About TAK Communications
TAK Communications is a leading telecommunications and broadband service provider that offers end-to-end communications services and solutions, from project management, engineering, and construction to drops, fulfilment and door-to-door sales. TAK Communications prides itself on being a trusted business partner for its clients in the telecommunications sector, providing solutions that exceed their expectations. For more information, visit TAKCommunications.com

Media Contacts:
Pam Gilles for NCTC
[email protected]
(720) 594-8085

Ian McIntosh – For TAK Communications
[email protected]
(210) 218-1531

SOURCE NCTC

Also from this source

National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Brings Back the Winter Educational Conference ("WEC")

National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Brings Back the Winter Educational Conference ("WEC")

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) kicks off its 21st annual Winter Educational Conference (WEC), Monday, Feb. 26, at the Red Rock...
National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Announces Expansive Partnership with Vertex Wireless

National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Announces Expansive Partnership with Vertex Wireless

National Content & Technology Cooperative has launched a collaborative partnership with Vertex Wireless to offer NCTC members an extensive mobile...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.