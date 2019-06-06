The National Domestic Violence Hotline Reaches Milestone With 5 Millionth Answered Call

Headquartered in Austin, Texas and serving nearly 1,000 people a day from across the country, the organization's mission is to answer the call to support and shift power back to those affected by relationship abuse.

"We envision a world where all relationships are positive, healthy, and free from violence. Until that time, our highly trained, expert advocates will offer compassionate support, safety planning, crisis intervention information, educational services, and referral services to anyone affected by abuse," says Katie Ray-Jones, chief executive officer, The Hotline. "I am extremely proud of our advocates and staff and commend them for being part of this incredible work and for empowering the strongest belief of all – that hope is possible."

During June and July, The Hotline invites social media users to engage in the national campaign, 5 Million Reasons, to honor those who've taken the steps to end intimate partner violence and to reflect on the reasons why we should all care about the issue. Follow The Hotline on Facebook, on Twitter @ndvh, and on Instagram @ndvhofficial to join the conversation and to learn more about the issue experienced by 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in their lifetime. We'll also post content on loveisrespect Facebook, on Twitter @loveisrespect, and on Instagram @loveisrespectofficial. We're using the hashtag #5MillionReasons. Find out more about the campaign at www.thehotline.org.

Additionally, on June 17 at 3:30 p.m. CST, The Hotline will host a webinar titled, 5 Million Calls— What We've Learned. Jones and training team member, Kristen Thomas will host the 60-minute webinar and will share information on The National Domestic Violence Hotline's history, approach to the rapid pace of domestic violence work, and trends we've noticed in our 24-years of providing services. Advance registration is required, please click HERE to register. The webinar will be recorded and available online at TheHotline.org.

"When I first started with The Hotline in the mid-90's, we were limited to providing support by phone only. Today, through advancements in technology and generous funding by donors we have the capability to meet the needs of more people through online chat and texting," said Josie, advocate for The Hotline and loveisrespect. "Unfortunately, domestic violence continues. My commitment and dedication to the movement started when I first went into shelter with my little girls in 1978. I got the help I needed and today, I'm proud that I'm able to give back and make a difference in the lives of other survivors like me."

Free and confidential phone, live chat, and texting services are available around the clock. Advocates provide support through online chat at loveisrespect.org and TheHotline.org, via text by sending loveis to 22522*, and by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE for The Hotline or 1-866-331-9474 for loveisrespect.

