The National Geographic Society and EarthX Partner to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthX has announced its partnership with the National Geographic Society for Earthx2020, April 22 – 26, 2020 in Dallas to mark the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Sharing in their commitment to ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for all, EarthX and the National Geographic Society will join forces to shine a light on the critical issues facing our planet through interactive experiences and the congregation of leading voices in environmental conservation.

"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the National Geographic Society is thrilled to partner with EarthX on Earthx2020," said Michael L. Ulica, president and COO of the National Geographic Society. "We look forward to engaging with the hundreds of thousands of attendees at Earthx2020 as we further our mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world."

"The strong legacy and trusted reputation of the National Geographic Society will help enhance EarthX as we once again host the world's largest Earth Day celebration," said Tony Keane, CEO of EarthX. "This joint collaboration for Earth Day's 50th anniversary will both increase the level of the EarthX experience and further enhance the depth of the incredible knowledge provided at our expo, affiliated conferences, and film festival - all of which serve to instigate and inspire people to drive positive action for our planet."

National Geographic will host a space that will allow the more than 200,000 anticipated attendees to interact with staff and National Geographic Explorers to learn about the growing single-use plastic issue and understand what they can do to advance solutions. National Geographic Explorers will also take the stage at the expo, conference and banquets throughout the week, and will participate in programming for the EarthxOcean Conference with a focus on ocean plastics.

For the EarthxFilm and EarthXR Festivals, films and immersive experiences produced, directed and/or created by the National Geographic Society and National Geographic Explorers will be screened April 17 – 26, 2020.

Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 at Fair Park, marking the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Registration is available online at www.EarthX.org.

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental business leaders, 700 exhibitors, 450 speakers, 63 films and 49 Eco-virtual reality experiences. Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 in Dallas. Visit www.EarthX.org.

ABOUT The National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

