The National Police Association Announces Reward for Information About the Person Who Shot 2 Portland Police Officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for the shooting of two police officers in Portland on Monday night, January 19, 2026.

The Portland Police Bureau reported that tactical teams are actively searching for the suspect, who is described as a white male in his mid-30s with facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Portland Police Bureau

"This is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face every day while serving and protecting our community," Keith Wilson said during a press conference. "We are deeply concerned for the officers who were shot, relieved to learn they are in stable condition, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."

According to investigators, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. after officers responded to a report of a threat involving a weapon. Police located the suspect on Northeast Clackamas Street between Northeast 16th and Northeast 17th avenues.

"The suspect fired shots at the officers, striking two of them," the Police Bureau said in a statement. "Both officers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where they were treated and listed in stable condition."

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene on foot, prompting officers to establish a perimeter in an effort to contain him. Multiple specialized units, including the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Air Support Unit, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit, and K-9 teams, were deployed to assist in the search. As of the latest update, the suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email detectives at [email protected] or call 503-823-0479. Reference case number 26-18537. PPB advised the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here: NPA Rewards.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Betsy Smith

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Police Association