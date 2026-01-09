The National Police Association Endorses the Providing Emotional Assistance with Relief and Love (PEARL) Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Support dogs provide therapeutic benefits for those struggling with the negative effects of trauma, stress, and grief. The act of petting a dog releases oxytocin and lowers stress hormones. Even being in the presence of a trained dog can help sufferers open up about their mental health struggles. It's why the National Police Association (NPA) is pleased to support the Providing Emotional Assistance with Relief and Love Act (H.R. 3965), a potentially life-saving bill designed to benefit U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

St. Tammany Parish, LA Sheriff's therapy K9, Luna Belle, courtesy of handler, Dep. C.W. Lemoine

This bill, also referred to as the PEARL Act, establishes a three-year pilot program permitting CBP to adopt dogs from local animal shelters and train them as support animals for their agents. This bipartisan bill, introduced by Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23), passed the House and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The bill referred to the Senate is available here.

The PEARL Act, named for a retired CBP support canine, builds upon the agency's Support Canine Program, which was established in 2023 to address the surge in mental health incidents among agents. The bill authorizes one million dollars in federal funding for the pilot program.

"There is significant evidence that support dogs provide relief for individuals suffering with maladies like PTSD, depression, and anxiety. Our border patrol agents, who encounter grief and horrific events on a regular basis, deserve access to a robust program that incorporates dogs as therapeutic companions," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The PEARL Act will provide CBP with additional support dogs to help agents overcome mental health struggles and improve agency morale. Even better, this bill addresses the overcrowding issues in our nation's animal shelters by giving homeless dogs a new-found purpose," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA extends its gratitude to Rep. Gonzales for introducing the PEARL Act, a thoughtful, cost-effective bill that has the potential to save the lives of both CBP agents and homeless dogs. We ask the Senate to prioritize this bill and work to ensure its passage.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Police Association