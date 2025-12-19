The National Police Association Endorses the DHS Suicide Prevention and Resiliency for Law Enforcement Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The dedicated officers and agents of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are regularly exposed to trauma, suffering, and grief. They work long and irregular hours, are subject to burnout, and contend with threats and assaults on their own lives. This unforgiving landscape has taken its toll on officers' mental well-being and contributed to the tragic rise in suicides and attempted suicides being reported across DHS agencies. The stigma associated with mental illness, coupled with the fear of risking employment status, can make officers reluctant to seek help.

A bipartisan legislative bill called the DHS Suicide Prevention and Resiliency for Law Enforcement Act (S. 2645 / H.R. 6548) addresses this mental health care crisis by establishing the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Program within DHS. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sens. Gary Peters (MI) and Josh Hawley (MO); and in the House by Reps. Bennie Thompson (MS-02) and Andrew Garbarino (NY-02). It has been referred to the House Homeland Security Committee and the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee for consideration. The text for the Senate bill is here; the text for the House side bill is here.

"We ask our federal law enforcement officers to work endless shifts, as they stave off assaults and threats and navigate hostile environments. These conditions can take a toll on anyone, even experienced officers. Along with our profound gratitude, we owe them access to the most effective and advanced mental health resources available," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The DHS Suicide Prevention and Resiliency for Law Enforcement Act will help ensure that these brave men and women have access to life-saving support and resources on a confidential basis and without fear of retribution," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA thanks the bill's sponsors for introducing legislation that provides agents and officers of DHS with the wellness care they need and deserve. We ask Congress to give this bill the attention it requires.

