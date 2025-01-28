The National Police Association Endorses SOFA Act to Combat Fentanyl Crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a relentless assault on our nation's well-being, the National Police Association (NPA) endorsed the Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act. This legislation, championed by Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and his Senate colleagues, seeks to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act, thereby equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools to combat the scourge of synthetic opioids infiltrating our communities. The full text of the legislation can be found here.

Michael Wheatley / Alamy Stock Photo

The opioid epidemic, a blight on the American landscape, has been exacerbated by the proliferation of fentanyl analogues—potent synthetic opioids that have claimed countless lives. The SOFA Act aims to stem this tide by codifying regulations that deter the manufacture and distribution of these lethal substances. As Senator Johnson aptly stated, "Passing the SOFA Act is more important than ever as Americans face the worst border crisis in our nation's history. This bill helps law enforcement combat the opioid epidemic by deterring the manufacture of new fentanyl substances."

The NPA recognizes that the integrity of our borders is paramount. The influx of fentanyl and its analogues is not merely a consequence of domestic issues but is intricately linked to our nation's border security. It is imperative that we address this crisis with a multifaceted approach that includes stringent enforcement and robust legislation.

"This legislation provides essential support to law enforcement in their efforts to combat the opioid epidemic by targeting the production of emerging fentanyl-related substances," said NPA spokesperson, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret). "Across the nation, communities continue to suffer the devastating consequences of the opioid crisis, underscoring the urgent need for effective policy solutions."

The SOFA Act has also garnered support from esteemed organizations such as the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and the National Association of Police Organizations, reflecting a unified front in the battle against opioid proliferation.

The NPA urges Congress to act decisively in passing the SOFA Act. The safety and security of our citizens depend on our collective resolve to confront and eradicate the threats posed by fentanyl analogues. It is through such legislative measures that we can hope to restore order and protect the sanctity of American life.

The National Police Association is a nonprofit organization that supports law enforcement through advocacy, education, and law. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Betsy Smith

302.469.1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association