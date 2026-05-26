The National Police Association Endorses the Training Rural Law Enforcement Officers Act of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most law enforcement agencies in the United States are small-sized. Per the Bureau of Justice Statistics, about half of local police departments employ fewer than 10 full-time sworn officers. Small and rural police departments experience similar challenges as larger agencies, as well as unique issues like delayed access to backup. Small agencies, however, often lack the funding required to offer cutting-edge training to their officers or navigate the complex federal grants process.

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To balance this scale, Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05) and co-sponsor Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) have introduced the Training Rural Law Enforcement Officers Act of 2026 (H.R. 8675). It improves access to no-cost, specialized training for police departments with fewer than 50 sworn officers. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), is currently in the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

The Training Rural Law Enforcement Officers Act of 2026 authorizes the Department of Justice (DOJ) to offer federal grants to accredited nonprofit organizations for the purpose of providing small and rural police agencies with niche training. Eligible nonprofit organizations must have proven law enforcement expertise and offer training that aligns with DOJ priorities.

"Small and rural police departments contend with many of the same issues as larger agencies, yet they struggle more with funding, which makes it difficult to access advanced training. This places these officers at a disadvantage and compromises public safety," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Training Rural Law Enforcement Officers Act of 2026 will fill this gap by offering grants which trusted nonprofits can use to provide small agencies with cutting-edge law enforcement training," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Reps. Bice and Kaptur for introducing a bill that provides small and rural police departments with access to the same level of training as larger agencies. Providing officers with training that meets twenty-first century policing challenges -including an increase in active shooter situations and mental health calls- will translate to better outcomes for officers and the communities they serve. We ask Congress to support the Training Rural Law Enforcement Officers Act of 2026.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association