The National Police Association Endorses the Combatting Fentanyl Poisonings Act of 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media platforms have become a leading marketplace for the sales and distribution of fentanyl and other illicit substances. Unsuspecting Americans, many of whom are teens and young adults, purchase what they believe to be legitimate prescription medications, only to receive pills laced with fentanyl. In response, federal lawmakers have introduced the Combatting Fentanyl Poisonings Act of 2025 (H.R. 5573), a bill that establishes government grants to help fight this scourge. This bipartisan bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Reps. Gabe Evans (CO-08) and Adam Gray (CA-13), and is currently in the Judiciary Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

The bulk of the funding will be directed to state and local law enforcement agencies for use in locating and arresting those who use social media platforms to sell illicit substances. A second grant is earmarked for nonprofits, which may use the funds to hatch public awareness and mentorship campaigns, with a focus on young Americans. The third grant equips officers with tools to safely handle fentanyl and treat emergencies resulting from exposure. Funds for these programs originate from existing Byrne-JAG grants, administered by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Fentanyl has already killed tens of thousands of Americans, and it continues to leave nothing but devastation and despair in its wake. We need to equip law enforcement with the tools they need to battle this crisis once and for all," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Combatting Fentanyl Poisonings Act of 2025 will give law enforcement the critical resources they need to track, investigate, and arrest fentanyl dealers who prey on Americans via social media. This bill, which also funds public awareness campaigns and equips police officers with lifesaving tools and defensive gear, is a sound investment in our nation," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA extends its gratitude to lawmakers for introducing the Combatting Fentanyl Poisonings Act of 2025, a thoughtful bill that provides law enforcement with the tools and protection they need to fight the fentanyl plague, and nonprofits the ability to promote public awareness initiatives.

