The National Police Association Endorses the De-escalation Drone Pilot Program Act

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When police officers respond to active shooter situations and other high stakes calls, they often arrive with limited information. This places them at a strategic disadvantage. In situations where lives are on the line, drone technology can be invaluable. Drones can reach scenes in mere seconds to minutes, provide real-time video footage and precise analyses. Due to wording in the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act, law enforcement is generally prohibited from using drones in federally regulated airspace.

Image of Law Enforcement Drone, Credit Brinc

The Deescalation Drone Pilot Program Act of 2025 (H.R. 3598) will remove this barrier. It establishes a pilot program within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine how non-lethal drones may assist police in high stakes situations.

This bipartisan bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22) and has 10 original co-sponsors; among them are Mike Ezell (MS-4), Donald Davis (NC-01), and Ryan Zinke (MT-01). It has been referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The text for the bill is here.

Drones used in this program will strictly be applied to high-risk situations, contain only nonlethal devices like cameras and sensors, and be manufactured in the United States. The FAA will collaborate with law enforcement agencies and other partners, who will submit a report to Congress.

"Drone technology is an indispensable tool for use in unpredictable scenarios when seconds count and lives are in peril. Instead of sending officers to scan potentially hostile situations, drones can be used to perform precision surveillance and analysis. At a time when police agencies continue to struggle with staffing, this is especially critical," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Deescalation Drone Pilot Program Act of 2025 will remove the current roadblock police agencies currently encounter in using this technology," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Rep. Nehls and bill co-sponsors for working towards a solution to make drone technology available to police officers for use in critical situations. At a time when active shooter situations have become one of our nation's most urgent issues, our officers need access to reliable, effective tools. We ask Congress to prioritize this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association