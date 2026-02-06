The National Police Association Endorses the Halo Act: A Bill Designed to Protect Federal Immigration Officers from Harassment

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conflicts involving federal immigration officers arise when civilians insert themselves into lawful operations. Those who distract, impede, or attempt to harm officers create high-risk situations for themselves, law enforcement, and other members of the public. Some of these scenarios, unfortunately, and unnecessarily, escalate into tragedy. The Halo Act (S. 3179), introduced by Sen. Ashley Moody (FL), will help prevent tragic outcomes by creating buffer zones between federal immigration officers engaged in enforcement activities and the public. This bill, which has been endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), is currently in the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

Alamy Stock Image

The Halo Act will create a new criminal offense, making it unlawful for anyone to approach or remain within 25 feet of a federal immigration enforcement officer without a legitimate purpose. An individual who persists in intimidating, impeding, or harassing an immigration officer after receiving a verbal warning will be subject to a fine, a maximum term of five years imprisonment, or both.

"Federal immigration officers need and deserve to work in protected areas that help them maintain safe distances from the public. This is especially pertinent at a time when threats and harassment of immigration officers have surged, and they're understandably on heightened alert," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Halo Act removes any doubt that encroaching on immigration officers and impeding their work is an unlawful act that will be met with the full force of the law. Civilians will still be able to exercise their First Amendment rights, but from a reasonable distance that gives officers the space they need to safely perform their work," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA extends its gratitude to Sen. Moody for introducing the Halo Act, a bill that creates 25-foot buffer zones around federal immigration officers and penalizes those who cross them. We believe these zones will serve as a useful tool that allows officers to safely enforce our nation's immigration laws. In the interest of both officer and civilian safety, we ask members of Congress to prioritize this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association