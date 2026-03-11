The National Police Association Endorses the Stop Illegal Alien Cops Act

INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An irregularity in federal law allows illegal immigrants to possess firearms if the weapon has been issued by a law enforcement agency or other government entity. This exception has given some police agencies license to allow individuals who are in the United States illegally to become sworn police officers. A bill introduced in Congress called the Stop Illegal Alien Cops Act (S. 3909 / H.R. 7703) closes this loophole, thus ensuring that illegal immigrants are prohibited from being employed as armed law enforcement officers.

This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Tedd Budd (NC) and in the House by Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15). A group of lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (SC), Marsha Blackburn (TN), John Cornyn (TX), Markwayne Mullin (OH), and Reps. Randy Fine (FL-6), Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13), and Mike Ezell (MS-4) have signed on as original bill co-sponsors. It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee for deliberation. The text for the Senate bill, once it becomes available, will be here; and the text for the House bill will be here.

The Stop Illegal Alien Cops Act provides exceptions for law enforcement officers who are visiting from allied nations on a temporary basis for sporting events, or for official law enforcement purposes, including joint training initiatives and exchange programs.

"Giving individuals who are in the United States illegally the authority to enforce our nation's laws delegitimizes the policing profession and erodes the public's trust in law enforcement. It also sends a mixed message that we can arbitrarily choose which laws to comply with based on political or ideological sentiment," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Stop Illegal Alien Cops Act will close the legal loophole that allows these inconsistencies to occur," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Sen. Budd, Rep. Miller, and the original bill co-sponsors for introducing the Stop Illegal Alien Cops Act, a bill designed to ensure that those we entrust with enforcing our laws are not in breach of them. We ask members of Congress to thoughtfully deliberate on this bill, then work to pass it.

