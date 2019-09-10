The National Police Association Launches Petition Asking the Ohio Parole Board to Keep the Killer of Officer Jeffrey Phegley Behind Bars

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 21, 1987, Morrow Police Officer Jeffrey Phegley was on patrol when he observed a 1977 Monte Carlo traveling 48 miles per hour in a 25-miles-per-hour zone.

As reported by the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum, Officer Phegley stopped the driver, Anthony McIntosh. He activated a microcassette recorder in his shirt pocket and walked up to the car. As he did, he smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and after a couple of questions advised McIntosh that he was under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. McIntosh refused Officer Phegley's orders to put his hands on the car. Then, McIntosh punched Officer Phegley in the jaw, knocking him to the ground. McIntosh grabbed a shotgun from underneath his front seat and pointed it at the officer. Officer Phegley yelled, "Hold it!" Four seconds later 158 #5 shotshell pellets slammed into Officer Phegley's chest; two of which tore through his heart and one of which destroyed the tape recorder.

Though mortally wounded, Officer Phegley returned four shots from his .38 caliber revolver. All four struck the car and three penetrated the steel. One continued through the driver's side headrest and struck McIntosh in the shoulder. Officer Phegley then broadcasted by radio, "Send a backup unit. I am shot!" He then gave the dispatcher the license number of the vehicle.

Warren County deputies arrived minutes later, but Officer Phegley was dead upon their arrival. Officer Phegley was survived by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Phegley; brother, Kevin Phegley, and grandparents, Dennis Phegley and Gertrude Johnson.

Late that same night, police tracked down the killer finding McIntosh hiding in a car being driven by his mother and placed him under arrest.

On August 17, 1987, McIntosh was sentenced to fifteen years to life for murder. McIntosh has been denied parole in 2000, 2006 and 2010 and is scheduled for consideration again in November.

No killer of a police officer should ever be granted parole. Attacks on police are an attack on society itself. The petition will be delivered to the Ohio Board of Parole Hearings and can be signed here https://nationalpolice.org/the-national-police-association-launches-petition-asking-the-ohio-parole-board-to-keep-the-killer-of-officer-jeffrey-phegley-behind-bars/

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

