The National Police Association Supports Alabama Legislation That Enhances Safety for Police Officers and the Public

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) supports Alabama House Bill 58, which imposes a penalty for failing to inform a law enforcement officer, when questioned, about being in possession of a concealed firearm. The bill was introduced by Alabama Rep. Chris England (070) and has been pre-filed for consideration in February of 2025. If passed, the bill would go into effect in October of that same year. The bill's text can be found here.

Under current Alabama law, an individual is already obligated to answer truthfully when an officer inquires about firearm possession. Because there is no penalty attached, the law is essentially unenforceable. Alabama HB 58 amends the current law by establishing a criminal penalty.

The passage of this bill would be beneficial for the following reasons:

Enhanced Officer Safety: Officers would have a legal safeguard when interacting with individuals who may be armed, ensuring they are aware of concealed weapons early during encounters. Clarity of Communication: By requiring individuals to inform officers of concealed firearms, when asked, it reduces the potential for misunderstandings, which could escalate the encounter. Accountability: The criminal penalty acts as a deterrent for individuals attempting to withhold critical information from officers, promoting better compliance and transparency during traffic stops or other interactions.

The surge in shootings, assaults, and ambush-style attacks on officers in recent years has caused police officers to become even more vigilant of their environment.

The bill stipulates that failing to disclose knowledge about a concealed weapon when an officer asks, would become a Class A misdemeanor. This crime is punishable by a maximum of one year imprisonment and a fine of $6,000 dollars.

"Alabama HB 58 helps reduce the uncertainty associated with police-civilian encounters and helps to prevent them from becoming emergencies," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "It's a fair bill that takes into consideration the safety of law enforcement officers and members of the public, while protecting individual Second Amendment rights," she added.

The National Police Association extends gratitude to Rep. England for introducing HB 58.

