The National Police Association Supports the "Larry Henderson Act" in Written Testimony to the Ohio Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association has submitted written testimony to the Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee urging passage of the Larry Henderson Act, legislation designed to ensure that those who intentionally murder law enforcement officers face the most serious penalties available under Ohio law.

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The legislation arrives at a time when police officers across America are confronting unprecedented levels of violence. While politicians debate and activists demonstrate, thousands of officers continue to put on the uniform each day, knowing they may be targeted simply because they wear a badge.

In testimony submitted to Chairman Nathan Manning and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the National Police Association emphasized that Ohio's current sentencing structure can leave open the possibility of parole for individuals convicted of murdering police officers. Given Ohio's ongoing moratorium on executions, that possibility raises serious concerns for the families of fallen officers and for the law enforcement community as a whole.

The Larry Henderson Act would have juries and courts consider either the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in cases involving the intentional killing of a law enforcement officer.

When a police officer is murdered in the line of duty, families lose a husband, wife, father, mother, son, or daughter. Fellow officers lose a partner. Communities lose a protector. Yet under current law, those families may be forced to relive their grief through parole proceedings years or decades after the crime.

The need for stronger protections has never been more apparent. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, more than 90,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in 2025, the highest number recorded in a decade. The previous year also established a ten-year record. Violence against police officers is not declining. It is increasing.

The National Police Association believes Ohio lawmakers now have an opportunity to send a clear and unmistakable message: those who deliberately murder a law enforcement officer will face consequences commensurate with the crime.

Supporting the men and women who stand between order and chaos requires more than words. It requires action. Passage of the Larry Henderson Act would be a meaningful step toward honoring the sacrifice of Ohio's fallen officers and supporting those who continue to serve. The NPA's written testimony is here.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

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SOURCE National Police Association