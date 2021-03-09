The National Safety Council Urges Drivers to Check for Recalls During Vehicle Safety Recalls Week

"Safety is top of mind for families across America, and vehicle safety is an important part of that," said Mark Chung, Vice President of Roadway Practice at NSC. "We encourage everyone to take two minutes this week to check for recalls on their vehicles. You won't know if you're at risk until you check."

Any vehicle owner can learn whether they have an open recall by visiting CheckToProtect.org and entering their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. The VIN can be found on the driver's side dash, inside the driver's door, on your registration documents, or on your insurance card. Another option for vehicle owners is to text "RECALL" to 99724 – or, for Spanish speakers, text "REVISA" to 99724 – and snap a picture of the license plate when prompted.

All recalls are free to have repaired at authorized dealers, regardless of whether you purchased your vehicle from the dealer or take it there for regular service. For more information on safety recalls, visit CheckToProtect.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About Check to Protect

Check to Protect brings together a coalition of automakers, traffic safety partners, state DMVs and others, led by the National Safety Council. This public safety campaign encourages drivers to check the recall status of their vehicle and have open recalls fixed immediately – for free – to protect the ones they love.

SOURCE National Safety Council