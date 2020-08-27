The National Solar Tour is 100% Virtual

Solar advocates are encouraged to organize Local Solar Tours in their neighborhoods, cities, or with clients! Open Houses can feature solar, other renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Help us represent solar in all 50 states! Do you live in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah or Wyoming? Gather your neighbors, friends, family or colleagues to represent solar in your state by hosting a Local Solar Tour or Open House on this year's Tour! Local organizers and solar enthusiasts interested in hosting a Local Solar Tour or Open House can sign up to participate by September 15th at nationalsolartour.org .

Established in 1954, ASES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and 100% renewable energy by sharing information, events and resources to cultivate community and power progress. With 34 regional chapters, ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens. It publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter [email protected] for renewable energy professionals, and hosts monthly webinars for the ASES Webinar Series . ASES also hosts the ASES National Solar Conference , which will take place for its 50th anniversary, August 3rd - 6th, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.

Solar United Neighbors helps people go solar, join together, and fight for their energy rights. The organization helps thousands of people go solar every year through bulk purchase groups known as "solar co-ops," as well as through paid membership programs. Members receive ongoing support in researching and purchasing solar, enjoy discounts and guidance on system maintenance and join a community of solar supporters fighting to ensure their investment in solar is protected.

For questions about Local Solar Tours on the National Solar Tour, contact [email protected] . For questions about the Open Houses on the National Solar Tour, contact [email protected] . For sponsorship inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

Related Links

http://www.ases.org

