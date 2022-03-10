The Nation's Leading Artificial Grass Distributor, Purchase Green, Deepens Distribution Roots in Texas

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of the Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their second Texas franchise, deepening their already well-established distribution roots. The new showroom and warehouse is the fourth Purchase Green location in Texas, and will be opening May 1st in North Dallas - servicing areas such as McKinney, Denton, Dorchester, and other surrounding cities. With the state in great demand for reliable artificial grass supplies - and at industry-best pricing - Purchase Green is excited to serve their North Texas customers more readily.

By leveraging the organization's manufacturing facility and performance lab in Georgia, as well as Purchase Green's global supply chain, PG North Dallas is positioned to offer their customers premium landscape and hardscape products at highly-competitive pricing. As part of the RG family, Purchase Green also supplies superior indoor and outdoor modular tiles, specially designed for a variety of uses, such as athletic courts, garages, and commercial spaces. At Purchase Green, end-users, suppliers, and installers alike will find affordable solutions tailored to their needs – including specialized installation services and contractor partnerships. The North Dallas team is particularly eager to partner with local landscapers and installers in order to support demand and fill the supply gap.

Joining the Purchase Green family and running the North Dallas operation is Alex Carpenter, Pat Williamson, and Steve Dennis – each bringing their own unique experiences and skillsets to the organization. Alex Carpenter, serving as CEO, played pro golf for six years and competed in various professional tours; and, once retired, launched his own artificial grass installation company, specializing in putting greens. Pat Williamson has extensive experience in the restaurant industry and franchise space, having once guided a $700 million business consisting of 5,200 Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC non-traditional locations. Steve Dennis worked passionately in Sports Broadcasting for 40 years, with 28 of those years spent as an anchor and reporter in three local television markets – developing strong relationships with the front offices of professional teams and collegiate athletic departments over the course of his career.

With North Texas experiencing increased population growth and greater demand for new home builds, Purchase Green North Dallas is excited and ready to offer residents and business owners affordable, durable, and beautiful landscape solutions. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass