The Neuroscience of Leadership - A New Book Release by Fielding Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fielding Press is pleased to announce the release of The Neuroscience of Leadership by Fielding Graduate University alum Marcia Ruben, PhD, (ISBN-13: ‎979-8995988809; 281 pages; $26.95). The book weaves together proven leadership practices, neuroscience, complexity theory, adult development, growth mindset, change leadership, evolutionary psychology, and coaching and consulting wisdom into a practical, accessible, and fun-to-read narrative.

The Neuroscience of Leadership: Rewire. Untangle. Lead.

Within days of its release this May, The Neuroscience of Leadership climbed to #1 on Amazon's Business Management Science Bestsellers List.

It is a book about doing the inner work first — untangling yourself — so you can untangle the relationships, teams, and cultures around you and lead others with confidence and skill through a world that grows more complex by the day.

The book has been praised by a broad range of prominent leaders and leadership experts, including #1 Executive Coach Dr. Marshall Goldsmith; former Citibank President Rebecca Maciera-Kaufman; Google TV General Manager Shalini Govil-Pai; and Patrick Malone, Director of Executive Leadership Programs at American University. As Govil-Pai noted in his review, "I wish I had this ten years ago."

As Dr. Robert J. Marshak at American University writes, "The Neuroscience of Leadership draws on what we know about how the brain functions to explain why a leader's automatic responses to complexity and ambiguity can lead to unintended and often counterproductive thinking and actions. Dr. Ruben provides straightforward neuroscience-based ways for leaders to 'rewire their thinking' to better address the challenges of today's environments. This is a welcome and refreshing addition to the contemporary debates about complexity and leadership, and a must-read for anyone curious about ways to feel less stuck and more effective."

The Neuroscience of Leadership is available in print and via Kindle on Amazon.

Print edition ($26.95): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZ48KVSF

E-book edition ($9.95): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZ122GJ8

SOURCE Fielding Graduate University